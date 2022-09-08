 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound Takes Shape amid Failure to Test December 2002 Low
2022-09-08 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher
2022-09-08 21:00:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-08 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-08 20:30:00
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher

S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Play Seesaw. Finish Higher

Cecilia Sanchez Corona, Contributor

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq 100 had a volatile start to the day and finished higher despite the largest ever rate hike from the ECB.
  • Fed Chairman Powell reiterates hawkish statements with regards to fighting inflation.
  • All eyes on US CPI next week and then the FOMC the week after.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read: ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation, EURUSD Fades

At the open, US equity indices fell to negative territory following Fed Chairman Powell's remarks, in which he reiterated the Central Bank’s commitment to addressing inflation, just as he did during the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.

Speaking at the Cato Institute, an American think tank, Powell reaffirmed the independence of the institution but also reiterated the Fed’s responsibility for price stability. Powell noted that the FOMC has not finished its job of reducing inflation, as wages remain elevated while the labor market continues to be extraordinarily strong. And on this note, unemployment claims for the week ending on September 3rd surprised to the upside by reaching the lowest levels since May.

The immediate market reaction to Powell’s hawkish comments was as expected. US Treasury yields rose, the US dollar strengthened and risk assets such as equities fell into negative territory. But as the session progressed, bulls and bears fought for control with buyers gaining a slight edge through the session.

Bulls seemingly shrugged off the prospect of rising interest rates despite other Fed officials commenting on the need to keep inflation expectations in check with restrictive policy.

Earlier in the morning, the ECB delivered an expected 75-basis point rate increase to fight soaring inflation. During the press conference, ECB President Lagarde conveyed a hawkish stance and despite failing to give a clear guidance on future interest rate hikes, ECB officials did not rule out further aggressive measures to bring inflation back towards the 2% target. For context, the latest eurozone CPI number was over 9%. Follow the link for Euro Price Action Analysis.

At the close and after a volatile session, US indices ended higher. The Dow jumped 0.61%while the S&P 500 had a gain of 0.66%. Sectors leading some of the gains were Consumer Discretionary and Healthcare. News of a new GameStop partnership and a Rivian Automotive joint venture boosted the S&P. Technically speaking, levels of 3,886 and 4,018 in the S&P are good to keep an eye on to see what the next move could be.

S&P 500 (ES) Daily Chart

S&P 500 (ES) Daily Chart

S&P 500 (ES) Mini Futures Daily Chart Prepared Using TradingView

On the other hand, encouraging news from healthcare company Regeneron, which announced positive results from a potential drug, and an outlook upgrade to the Tech company Advanced Micro Devices, supported the Nasdaq 100 and finished with a gain of 0.50%. The index is trying to rebound from an important support zone but struggling with the 100 SMA at the top.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart Prepared Using TradingView

On a side note, it is surprising to see how quickly markets shrug off the prospect of rising interest rates around the world, regardless of the economic slowdown this could bring to already heavily-indebted countries.

Looking ahead: There’s more Fed-speak tomorrow as FED members continue to try to position the market for more aggressive rate hikes. The Fed goes into a ‘blackout window’ on Saturday, meaning no more Fed-speak until after the September rate decision. Next week brings CPI, set to be released on September 13th, and that leads into the big event with the September FOMC rate decision on the docket with announcement due on September 21st.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Cecilia Sanchez Corona
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fedspeak This Week
Fedspeak This Week
2022-09-08 16:30:00
DAX, FTSE Open Marginally Higher, Technical Roadblocks and ECB Conference Provide Downside Risks
DAX, FTSE Open Marginally Higher, Technical Roadblocks and ECB Conference Provide Downside Risks
2022-09-08 08:09:00
Dow Jones Soars as Fed Blackout Period Starts, ASX 200 at Risk Due to China Economic Woes
Dow Jones Soars as Fed Blackout Period Starts, ASX 200 at Risk Due to China Economic Woes
2022-09-08 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rally, Snapping Several Days of Losses
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Rally, Snapping Several Days of Losses
2022-09-07 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish
US Tech 100