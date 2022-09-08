 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation
2022-09-08 12:39:00
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-03 08:00:00
Euro Outlook Bearish on Russia-Ukraine Tensions. Crude Oil, Swiss Franc to Rise?
2022-02-02 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-09-08 12:30:00
Dow Jones Soars as Fed Blackout Period Starts, ASX 200 at Risk Due to China Economic Woes
2022-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Gold Price Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-07 21:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
2022-09-08 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gets Reprieve on US Dollar Pause Ahead of ECB. Will XAU/USD Turn?
2022-09-08 05:00:00
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
2022-09-08 04:00:00
More View more
ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation

ECB Delivers Unprecedented 75bps Hike to Dampen Record Inflation

Justin McQueen, Strategist

ECB, EUR Price Analysis & News

  • ECB Hikes All Key Rates by 75bps.
  • Euro Largely Unmoved, Focus on Lagarde Presser.

OVERVIEW: The ECB has raised all three key interest rates by 75bps to weigh on record levels of inflation in the Euro Area. The move to hike interest rates by 75bps had largely been expected by economists and markets, hence the initial impact on the Euro has been tepid thus far. Elsewhere, the ECB stated that over the next several meetings the governing council expects to raise rates further, which is in line with money market pricing where markets see another 92bps of tightening by year-end.

Source: Refinitiv

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Justin McQueen
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction

ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS

GDP Growth of 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024 (June: 2022 2.8%, 2023 2.1%, 2024 2.1%)

Inflation is now expected to average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024

Looking ahead, the main focus will be on ECB President Lagarde’s press conference where talk of moving rates into restrictive territory (above neutral rates) would be needed in order to underpin the Euro in the short term. However, the bigger story is the energy crisis, which continues to pressure the Euro through parity.

EUR/USD Chart: 10-Minute Timeframe

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 26% -2%
Weekly 0% 5% 2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Searching for Convincing Support
2022-09-08 09:29:00
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
Dollar Relative Risk, Rates and Growth Extends Extreme GBPUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD levels
2022-09-08 04:00:00
Euro Gains Some Traction on US Dollar Lull Ahead of the ECB. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Gains Some Traction on US Dollar Lull Ahead of the ECB. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-09-08 02:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally to Persist as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rate Rally to Persist as RSI Holds in Overbought Territory
2022-09-08 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish