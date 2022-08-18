RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Explained in 60 Seconds

 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
EUR/USD Slides Further on Energy Woes and US Dollar Flex
2022-08-18 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Finished Lower Following FOMC Minutes
2022-08-17 20:30:00
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Slumps to Key Support
2022-08-18 10:44:00
Gold Price Short-term Technical Outlook: Gold Rally Rejected at Resistance
2022-08-17 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: UK Stagflation Fears Weight – Setups for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2022-08-18 19:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-18 14:39:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Potential USD/JPY Range, Nikkei Halts Impressive Run
2022-08-18 11:40:00
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Explained in 60 Seconds

RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Explained in 60 Seconds

Research, Research Team

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

