 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
EUR/USD Price Update: Knee-Jerk ‘Fed Pivot’ Already a Distant Memory
2022-08-15 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slump Amid Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes
2022-08-15 10:42:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Shrug Off Poor US and Chinese Data
2022-08-15 20:00:00
Dow Jones Pushes Higher Despite Weak Chinese Data; Earnings in Focus
2022-08-15 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Faces First Test - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-15 18:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Stocks, Oil Weekly Outlook
2022-08-15 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast – UK Inflation May Hit Double-Figures
2022-08-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Down on Soft Chinese Data, Yen Up After Japan GDP Report
2022-08-15 06:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-14 08:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Shrug Off Poor US and Chinese Data

S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Shrug Off Poor US and Chinese Data

Cecilia Sanchez-Corona,

US Stock Market Key Points:

  • The S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 powered higher today, setting fresh three-month highs in each index.
  • Disappointing Chinese data hit the wires to start the week, and the PBoC countered with an unexpected rate cut.
  • Corporate Earnings from large retailersare due this week, giving greater insight into the US consumer.

Most Read:S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Action Setups: Levels for This Week

Major US indices erased early losses on Monday and extended a four-week bullish trend, helped along by a rate cut in China and falling Treasury Yields in the United States. At the close, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq100 and the S&P500 gained 0.45%, 0.75% and 0.40%, respectively. Most sectors of the S&P 500 traded higher, with Consumer Staples leading the gains. Meanwhile, the worst-performing was the Energy Sector, after the Chinese central bank's unexpected move to lower interest rates (amid disappointing economic data on retail sales, industrial production, and fixed assets) fueled concerns about a broader economic slowdown. Companies like Halliburton Co and Schlumberger NV led the declines. The Energy sector closed with a loss of 1.98%. All eyes on corporate earnings from big retail companies this week, starting with Walmart and Home Depot tomorrow.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

On the economic front, like China, the United States released disappointing economic figures today. The Empire State Manufacturing Index Survey, although only an indicator of the health of manufacturing in a region and not a broader measure, plunged 42 points in the month of August. The figure stood at -31.3 from a +11.1 in July. It also marked the second largest drop since the survey’s inception (in 2001), as well as the second lowest reading. However, while the drop in shipments and new orders confirmed a slowdown, there were some signs of hope, as the prices paid index fell and the six-month expectations for general business conditions rebounded.

As one would expect, the disappointing news from China and the US provided support to the safe-haven USD as the USD index (DXY) gained, which also helped to drag down prices of commodities like oil and gold as China is the largest importer of crude oil and the largest gold consumer. The September WTI crude contract dropped more than 3.4% to below $89/brl and the Comex Gold contract for December gave up 1% to close below $1,800 per ounce.

All eyes are on Iran’s decision regarding the nuclear deal that could come soon. If accepted, the result could mean higher oil production and in-turn, lower prices. In addition, this week we will see the release of US retail Sales, Industrial Production, Housing, Manufacturing, Employment and FOMC minutes of the July 26-27 meeting, which can keep interest circulating around the US Dollar.

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Cecilia Sanchez-Corona, Research Team, DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2022-08-15 20:00:00
How to Control Greed When Trading
How to Control Greed When Trading
2022-08-15 10:30:00
The Psychology of Speculation in the Forex Market
The Psychology of Speculation in the Forex Market
2022-08-15 09:00:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-08-15 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100