News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Post-Fed Rebound Susceptible to US GDP, PCE Report
2022-07-28 00:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-07-26 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Support in Focus– XAU/USD Fed Levels
2022-07-26 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Sterling Price Outlook: Cable Rises Ahead of FOMC, EUR/GBP Vulnerable
2022-07-27 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; July Fed Meeting Preview
2022-07-26 18:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike

Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, WTI, Brent, API, EIA, Backwardation, Fed – Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices are firming as inventories have slid lower
  • The Federal Reserve hiked as expected, but the US Dollar fell
  • If backwardation remains high, where will WTI crude end up?

Crude opened higher in Asia today on the back of lower inventory levels and a weakening US Dollar in the aftermath of the Fed’s 75- basis point (bp) rate hike.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that crude stockpiles fell by 4 million barrels last week.

The drop in stockpiles was then confirmed on Wednesday when the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that holdings in the strategic petroleum reserve fell by 4.5 million barrels. This was a larger decrease than expected and takes the reserve down to 422 million barrels

The fall in stockpiles has outweighed concerns of a global slowdown for now. The markets reacted to the Fed hike by selling USD across the board with expectations of a deceleration in the pace and scope of future rate rises.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks after the decision that the summary of economic projections (SEP) from June were unchanged. This allayed market concerns of an acceleration in rate hikes.

Powell made it clear that more rate rises are coming but it is the rate of change that the market is focussed on. The market has priced in at least a 50 bp increase at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September.

A key feature of the rise in crude prices earlier this year was the steep rise in backwardation. It occurs when the contract closest to settlement is more expensive than the contract that is settling after that first one. It highlights a willingness by the market to pay more to have immediate delivery, rather than having to wait.

Backwardation has slipped lower this week and is approaching levels not seen since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. If it continues to go lower, the price of oil might be able to drift lower.

At the same time, volatility in the oil market, as measured by the OVX index, has been relatively benign and may reveal that the market is not overly concerned with current pricing.

Looking ahead, Exxon Mobil Corp and Shell Plc are due to report earning this week and OPEC+ willbe meeting next week to appraise their supply policy.

WTI CRUDE OIL, BACKWARDATION AND VOLATILITY (OVX)

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q3 of 2022
How Technical Levels Will Develop In Q3 of 2022
2022-07-27 19:30:00
3 Key Trading Lessons From Top Women Traders
3 Key Trading Lessons From Top Women Traders
2022-07-27 17:30:00
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2022-07-27 11:15:00
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
2022-07-27 08:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR