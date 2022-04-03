Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-02 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 05:00:00
Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-02 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Turn & Burn Range- Breakout Levels
2022-03-31 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Q2 2022: Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-04-02 19:30:00
Gold Price Q2 Technical Forecast: Bulls Rebuffed
2022-04-01 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q2 Technical Forecast: Can Pound Sterling Overcome Technical Hurdles?
2022-04-02 11:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-04-01 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Weighs Risk Appetite, Rate Forecasts, Recession Chatter
2022-04-02 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Q2 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY May Target 2015 High Next
2022-04-02 00:00:00
More View more
Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

Julia Spina,

The energy sector has experienced significant turbulence following the onset of the COVID pandemic. Since crude oil prices dropped below zero in April of 2020, prices have surged, exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

XOP (SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF), a leading energy ETF, has grown by 25% since mid-February and 135% since 2021 (shown below). Similarly XLE (Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF), which is the largest energy ETF by market cap and has majority industry exposure from Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels, has grown by 14% since mid-February and 107% since 2021.

Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

Source: tastytrade

This past year’s energy bull run, with energy assets dramatically outperforming the overall market, has been unprecedented. However, the long-term performance of these instruments has actually been relatively stagnant. For example, XLE and XOP have grown by 3% and -18% respectively since 2017 (shown below).

Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

Source: tastytrade

The current, volatile state of the energy sector presents an interesting opportunity for investors, particularly volatility traders. However, the sideways long-term performance of traditional energy instruments, coupled with their heavy concentration in two politicized commodities, advocates for a more diversified approach to energy exposure. There may also be longer-term uncertainty around the state of the energy market with the rising popularity of electric vehicles, increasing global computing demands and renovation of energy infrastructure among major economies. One way to gain exposure to energy while also diversifying against the oil- and gas-specific factors that significantly impact the broader energy market is clean energy stocks and ETFs.

While many clean energy assets are not yet sufficiently liquid for active retail traders, a small number have shown considerable growth in recent years. Some fairly liquid examples include Plug Power (PLUG), a hydrogen fuel cell company, and ICLN (iShares Global Clean Energy ETF), which consists of global clean energy equities. Some less liquid (but still tradable) examples include Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), which owns and operates renewable power assets, and TAN (Invesco Solar ETF), which consists of global solar energy companies. Compared to the ETFs concentrated in oil and gas, the clean energy ETFs, ICLN and TAN, had much stronger long-term performance since 2017, growing 164% and 344% respectively.

Diversified Energy Exposure: Top Trade Opportunities

Source: tastytrade

In recent months, the clean energy ETFs assets have also been relatively uncorrelated with the major energy ETFs, thus offering exposure to energy and diversification against traditional energy assets.

3-Month Correlation (01/2022-03/2022)

XLE

XOP

ICLN

TAN

SPY

XLE

1.00

0.84

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

XOP

0.84

1.00

0.20

0.22

0.22

ICLN

-0.01

0.20

1.00

0.94

0.64

TAN

-0.01

0.22

0.94

1.00

0.58

SPY

-0.01

0.22

0.64

0.58

1.00

Source: tastytrade

Many energy assets are rich in premiums for options sellers with, for example, implied volatilities of 36% for XLE, 48% for XOP, 43% for ICLN, and 49% for TAN as of March 25 (compared to 22% for SPY). Energy assets are worth watching throughout Q2 of 2022, and supplementing traditional energy assets with clean energy assets is an effective way to achieve more diversified energy exposure.

Written by Julia Spina, Research Analyst, Finance Author, tastytrade

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 05:00:00
Short SPX: Top Trade Opportunities
Short SPX: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-03 02:00:00
Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities
Long Energy Stocks: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 23:00:00
Short Natural Gas: Top Trade Opportunities
Short Natural Gas: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-02 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish