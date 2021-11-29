News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bounces But Further Losses Lie Ahead
2021-11-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hits Pre-COVID Levels, Further Weakness to Come?
2021-11-25 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Explodes on Omicron News Ahead of OPEC+. Where to For WTI?
2021-11-29 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Oil - US Crude since Aug 23 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,315.10.
2021-11-29 00:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls Most in 13 Months as US Stocks Weigh Omicron. Now What?
2021-11-29 01:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Set to Open Sharply Lower on Fresh Covid-19 Scare
2021-11-26 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold
2021-11-26 08:58:00
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
More View more
Crude Oil Price Volatility Explodes on Omicron News Ahead of OPEC+. Where to For WTI?

Crude Oil Price Volatility Explodes on Omicron News Ahead of OPEC+. Where to For WTI?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Crude Oil, US Dollar, OPEC+,Omicron, WHO, WTI - Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices have gone ballistic as volatility rocks markets
  • The release of strategic reserves by governments comes under question
  • OPEC+ meeting might not have much to discuss. Will WTI find a base?

Crude oil fell over 13% on Friday after the World Health Organisation (WHO) verified a new strain of Covid-19 that has been named “Omicron”. WTI rallied 5% in Asian trade as more information is slowly coming to light.

Early anecdotal reports out of southern parts of Africa are that the strain could be more contagious than previous variants, but that the impact on health may not be as severe. This is yet to be officially confirmed, but it has been enough to pause negative sentiment for now.

After crude made a multi-year high in October, a number of countries looked to their strategic reserve stockpiles as a way to alleviate increasing energy costs. Once the dust has settled and there is clarity around the consequences of Omicron, these reserves may not be needed.

On the other side of the coin, OPEC+ meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of lowering output to counter the release of oil by US-led major governments. If fiscal authorities are re-thinking their position, OPEC+ may not need to change their current stance.

The risk-off event on Friday saw a dramatic spike in volatility across many asset classes.

With so much uncertainty around the impacts of Omicron, markets are probably going to remain on edge and fresh news might trigger further volatility.

Crude Oil Technical Analysis

Crude oil recently broke down through previous support at 74.76 and 73.14. These levels may now offer resistance. Further resistance might be at the prior highs of 79.33, 81.81, 84.97 or 85.41.

The short-term 10- and 21-day simple moving averages (SMA) have a negative slope that has accelerated with the move down. However, the medium and long-term SMAs of 55, 100, 200 and 260 days maintain a positive gradient. This may indicate that short-term momentum is bearish, but that longer term momentum possibly remains bullish.

The price moved below the lower band of the 21-day SMA based Bollinger Band but a close back inside this band might signal a pause in bearishness. The increase in volatility can be observed in the width of the Bollinger Bands.

Support could be at the previous lows of 67.12 and 61.74 or the 260-day SMA, currently at 65.17.

CRUDE OIL CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
Why Most Traders Fail and How to Increase Trading Success
2021-11-29 04:30:00
How to Control Greed When Trading
How to Control Greed When Trading
2021-11-28 15:00:00
What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader
What is FOMO in Trading? Characteristics of a FOMO Trader
2021-11-28 09:00:00
10 Trading Mistakes to Avoid in Forex Trading
10 Trading Mistakes to Avoid in Forex Trading
2021-11-27 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude