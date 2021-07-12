US Dollar Outlook: Delta Covid Cases Inducing Risk Aversion. THB, PHP, IDR Wobble

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 as Delta Variant Threatens Growth Outlook
2021-07-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-12 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gears Up for Big Test with Inflation, Powell
2021-07-12 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-12 08:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Treads Water, EUR/GBP Slips Lower on ECB Rethink
2021-07-12 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Sterling, Loonie, Kiwi, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-12 15:44:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-12 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Fed accepts $776.5 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.56%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iktP8Ehjp6
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 17:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-12
  • Fed's Kashkari: Once the economy is ready, policy will be normalized
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/Q7mTXa7hkb
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QOdA4m7RWn
  • Fed's Kashkari: - By the fall the US labor market should be much stronger - The most significant element impacting inflation is the labor market
  • Looks like @neelkashkari is brandishing his #TeamTransitory credentials today
  • Fed's Kashkari: - The US economy is on the verge of a major recovery - 7-10 million Americans remain unemployed
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NLUqW4lWzO
US Dollar Outlook: Delta Covid Cases Inducing Risk Aversion. THB, PHP, IDR Wobble

US Dollar Outlook: Delta Covid Cases Inducing Risk Aversion. THB, PHP, IDR Wobble

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points

  • US Dollar gains against ASEAN currencies amid Delta Covid variant rise
  • Extended lockdowns could boost USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP ahead
  • Watch US CPI, a higher print risks amplifying ASEAN market volatility

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The US Dollar extended gains against ASEAN currencies this past week, making notable progress against the Thai Baht and Philippine Peso. This is as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah were relatively restrained. The Greenback’s performance has been closely aligning with weakness in ASEAN equities amid surging local coronavirus cases – see chart below. In fact, according to Bloomberg, countries like Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia saw combined outflows in equities the most since the third quarter of 2020.

Covid Cases in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines - Averaged

US Dollar Outlook: Delta Covid Cases Inducing Risk Aversion. THB, PHP, IDR Wobble

Chart Created Using TradingView

Key ASEAN Event Risks – Delta Covid Case Growth, Lockdowns, US Inflation Report

With that in mind, the combined direction of USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP and USD/IDR could continue to be highly influenced by ASEAN coronavirus cases. The emerging Delta variant is proving to be a difficult headwind for most of these nations. According to Reuters, there have been enough doses administered in Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia to inoculate 9.1%, 5.8% and 16.3% of their populations respectively.

This is assuming that each person needs two doses. As such, ongoing lockdowns and the risk of tighter ones could continue clouding the outlook for currencies like the Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Thai Baht. The former country recently expanded nationwide Covid restrictions, with Thailand’s government mulling a partial lockdown.

These lockdowns would likely continue eating away at economic growth prospects, perhaps pushing investors to pull their capital out of equities and increase capital outflows. This is something that the haven-linked US Dollar could benefit from. Meanwhile, another risk for ASEAN currencies is looming around the corner. That would be the next CPI report from the United States on Tuesday.

In June, headline and core consumer prices are expected to increase 4.9% and 4.0% y/y compared to 5.0% and 3.8% prior respectively. The Fed continues to look at near-term rising price pressures as transitory. But, a higher-than-expected outcome could bring forward monetary tightening expectations. That is a key risk for SGD, THB, PHP and IDR. A softer outcome on the other hand may help cool weakness in ASEAN currencies.

ASEAN, South Asia Economic Data – Chinese trade and GDP, Singapore GDP, Indian CPI

Focusing on ASEAN and South Asia economic event risk, the week will start off with Indian inflation data. Elevated price growth could limit to the extent the RBI may ease policy to support the economy as Covid cases climb. USD/SGD will be eying Singapore’s GDP on Thursday, with second-quarter growth estimated at 14.3% y/y. However, the pair may remain sensitive to overall market sentiment. China, a key trading partner for ASEAN countries, will be releasing trade and GDP data. As a vital regional economic powerhouse, signs of weakness there risk adding momentum to souring market mood.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for ASEAN and global data updates!

On July 9th, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and my ASEAN ETF index changed to -0.93 from -0.97 one week ago. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus ASEAN ETF Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: Delta Covid Cases Inducing Risk Aversion. THB, PHP, IDR Wobble

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
The CPI and Forex: How CPI Data Affects Currency Prices
2021-07-12 16:30:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-07-12 15:00:00
Moving Average (MA) Explained for Traders
Moving Average (MA) Explained for Traders
2021-07-12 11:30:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-12 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR