EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-02 14:00:00
Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 15:00:00
  • The New Zealand Dollar may be readying to resume losses against the US Dollar after a Dead Cat Bounce. NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD trade lower, with both pairs facing key wedge chart patterns. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/wfxee3a9s9 https://t.co/e7tIbbU3E7
  • The Japanese Yen could regain some footing as retail traders increase their upside exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and GBP/JPY, offering important contrarian indicator signals. Get your $USDJPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mLby3CwHKP https://t.co/GLLby3JNRA
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nYLobXeONI https://t.co/AnAHRJEUxO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.75% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ltFDaYvbgH
  • Wow, good games today. Good luck tomorrow if your team is on deck
  • $EURCAD may be slipping Closed at lowest since February 2020 after weeks of persistent consolidation Still, prices unable to breach lows from May 2021 Rectangle chart pattern could be in the making Positive RSI divergence persisting though #CAD #CrudeOil #Euro https://t.co/5hg8gfR6NO
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.67% Gold: 0.65% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V56n51i3HX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.71%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZS5xhvopE
  • The US Dollar had everything aligned to its favor through the first half of 2021 and yet the currency struggled to gain serious traction. What does Q3 hold for $USD market update from @JohnKicklighter here:https://t.co/yeJVoqFPR7 https://t.co/hP5DyuxElc
  • OPEC+ output decision delayed until Monday as differences remain. Focus is on UAE delegates demanding their production baseline be adjusted higher as this would yield reduced output cuts for the nation. All other OPEC+ members support the current JMMC proposal. #Oil #OPEC #OOTT
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Paul Robinson, Strategist

USD/JPY had been in a narrowing range the past few years, and on that was a chart that had been of interest for some time for the very reason that it hadn’t been of much interest to the broader market. At some point the narrowing volatility (wedge formation) was set to give-way, and as of last quarter we appear to have finally reached a resolution.

USD/JPY is trading above the 2015 and 2017 trend-lines (with the latter making up the top of a cleaner-looking wedge pattern). A breakout above the 2020 and 2019 highs would be a big development, as it would be the first big hurdle (11240) crossed since poking outside of the wedge.This would also have price snapping the series of lower-highs and lows created over the past few years.

A run beyond 11240 could spark a large macro rally that pushes USD/JPY well into the 12000s at some point. If, however, the sneaking out of the wedge turns out to be a false breakout, then more of same choppy routine we’ve seen over the past few years may be in store. The April low at 10747 is considered the invalidation point.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart >11240 Would be Big

usdjpy chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
CAD/JPY Bullish Breakout Potential Near Five-Year-Highs: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons
How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction  
