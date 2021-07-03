AUD/CAD May Be a Catch-Up Trade in Q3: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/VwCkb4AlOe
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/USQc1yxTVK
  • Though #NFPs beat expectations, the jobless rate ticked up and gave fodder to the Fed rate hike / taper skeptics to sow doubt. The #Dollar broke a 7-day climb as rate forecasts eased. What is ahead for the markets next week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/07/03/SP-500-Extends-a-7-Day-Rally-Dollar-Breaks-8-Day-Climb-with-Liquidity-Top-Concern-.html https://t.co/QWn6DpBrbM
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/hAIDwUhI06
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/mPmUr5KkOJ
  • The US Dollar struggled to extend gains against most ASEAN currencies this past week. Could its momentum be rekindled looking at USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Me1oh3K6o9 https://t.co/URuXggBuFQ
  • The New Zealand Dollar may be readying to resume losses against the US Dollar after a Dead Cat Bounce. NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD trade lower, with both pairs facing key wedge chart patterns. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/wfxee3a9s9 https://t.co/e7tIbbU3E7
  • The Japanese Yen could regain some footing as retail traders increase their upside exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and GBP/JPY, offering important contrarian indicator signals. Get your $USDJPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mLby3CwHKP https://t.co/GLLby3JNRA
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nYLobXeONI https://t.co/AnAHRJEUxO
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.89% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.75% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ltFDaYvbgH
AUD/CAD May Be a Catch-Up Trade in Q3: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

AUD/CAD May Be a Catch-Up Trade in Q3: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Coming in to Q2 my trade of short AUD/CAD had been predicated on US exceptionalism and the growing divergence between the BoC and RBA. While the US exceptionalism narrative dissipated, the theme of diverging monetary policy continues to bear watching. The divergence emerged was after the BoC tapered QE, while also signalling a rate increase for H2 2022. In contrast RBA signalled no rate increase before 2024. In Q3 AUD/CAD may be a catch up trade with BoC tightening priced into the currency, while strong Aussie data (employment in particular) may see the RBA to bring forward rate hike expectations.

Meanwhile my view is that USD will head higher from current levels. The consensus trade for arguably the past year has been to short the USD as evidenced by CFTC data showing the build-up in net short positions. However, the FOMC’s hawkish pivot in which the dot plot projections now see two rate hikes in 2023 from zero, suggests that the central bank’s reaction function has changed with FOMC less willing to allow the economy to run hot. Under these conditions, economic data will matter more and spur heightened volatility on data releases.

On the monetary policy front, the main dates to focus are the Jackson Hole Symposium (marks one year since the launch of AIT) and the September monetary policy meeting. Given the sizeable net short USD positioning, an unwind can provide fuel for a more prolonged rise as we head towards a Q3 taper signal. To add to this, an increase in “demise of the dollar” reporting late in Q2 coincided with the greenback’s low point, which could suggest that the pain trade would be for a more persistent rise in the USD.

USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

usd chart .

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
Reinvigorated Copper Trade - Fundamentals and Techs Remain Supportive: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 23:00:00
CAD/JPY Bullish Breakout Potential Near Five-Year-Highs: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
CAD/JPY Bullish Breakout Potential Near Five-Year-Highs: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 16:00:00
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-02 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD