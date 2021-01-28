Natural Gas Rallies on Colder Temperature Outlook, EIA Report in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

0

Notifications

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Breaks Lower as VIX Soars: Will Tesla and Apple Overshadow GameStop?
2021-01-28 05:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2021-01-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Oil Price Reverses Ahead of Weekly Low as US Crude Inventories Fall
2021-01-27 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-27 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices at the Mercy of Risk Trends Ahead of US GDP Data
2021-01-28 06:00:00
Gold Price, Dow, DXY React to January 2021 Fed Rate Decision
2021-01-27 19:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Real Time News
  • Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2021/01/28/Euro-Technical-Analysis-EURUSD-EURJPY-EURGBP-Key-Levels.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $EUR $EURUSD $EURGBP $EURJPY https://t.co/7whQ6jRyAo
  • 🇫🇮 Unemployment Rate (DEC) Actual: 7.8% Previous: 6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • Heads Up:🇫🇮 Unemployment Rate (DEC) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 6.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-28
  • We are facing an existential question Thursday: is the enthusiasm for speculative favorites like GameStop the baseline for markets or the nascent $SPX drop ($VIX charge)? And, what can data like US 4Q GDP influence? My outlook for Thursday: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/01/28/SP-500-Breaks-Lower-as-VIX-Soars-Will-Tesla-and-Apple-Overshadow-Gamestop.html https://t.co/ppzpUfDuGx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 68.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/un4cXxQsln
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/j1x2s8OmBt
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.20% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2cAp4ZgzJr
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.20% US 500: -0.40% France 40: -0.60% Germany 30: -0.62% FTSE 100: -0.84% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/snDymKUOcZ
  • AMC (6.75bln mkt cap) turned over 1.25 billion shares this past session for a 300% gain. Meanwhile Apple (2.4 tln mkt cap) only did 140 mln shares on an earnings day for a -0.8% loss
  • Will the US Dollar fall versus the Singapore Dollar, Taiwanese Dollar and Philippine Peso if a fiscal stimulus delay pressures Treasury yields? The Fed and earnings may keep risk appetite intact. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Q7iRYGBcNo https://t.co/FxAL6FnUST
Natural Gas Rallies on Colder Temperature Outlook, EIA Report in Focus

Natural Gas Rallies on Colder Temperature Outlook, EIA Report in Focus

Thomas Westwater, Contributor

Natural Gas, Bullish Temperature Outlook, EIA Inventory – Talking Points

  • Natural gas prices move higher on updated temperature outlook
  • EIA inventory levels move towards 5-year average in latest report
  • Prices break above the 50-day SMA, with monthly high in focus
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

An updated temperature forecast from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center injected some bullish energy into natural gas this week, sending prices nearly 6% higher. The updated outlook shows an increased probability for colder-than-average temperatures across the western United States over the next 8-14 days.

NOAA 8-14 DAY OUTLOOK TEMPERATURE PROBABILITY

NOAA weather forecast

Source: NOAA

The heating gas was on track to record a third consecutive month of losses prior to this week’s rally. A relatively mild winter – according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center – across the United States has likely weighed on demand. Still, the winter season, where natural gas typically sees increased demand, has two months remaining, providing potential time for more weather-induced price rallies.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration has shown historically elevated inventory levels this season. However, the latest EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report for the period ending January 15 reflects an improving situation, with levels continuing to trend closer to the 5-year average following a weekly 187 Bcf inventory decrease. The next EIA report will cross the wires on January 28, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. A continuation lower in storage levels may likely spur some upside movement on the report’s release.

EIA UNDERGROUND INVENTORY LEVELS

EIA storage

Source: EIA

Natural Gas Technical Outlook:

A break above the 50-day Simple Moving Average this week puts price action on a more stable technical footing. The current move began with a gap up at the start of the week after the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement appeared to underpin last week’s selloff. A small retracement from Wednesday’s high has prices trading just below the 2.7 handle.

A push higher will likely have bulls attempt to break above the 38.2% Fibonacci level, with the January high serving as a subsequent price target at 2.89. The MACD line crossed over its zero line, which may indicate a follow-through in momentum. To the downside, the 50-day SMA may provide some support. A break below could give way to a drop down to the 61.8% Fibonacci level, however.

Natural Gas Daily Price Chart

Natural Gas price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Natural Gas TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Natural Gas