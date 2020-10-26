US Dollar Still Struggling: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2020-10-24 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Rise on US Stimulus Hopes, PMI Data
2020-10-23 05:03:00
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Fall, Hang Seng Risks Pullback, China Plenum in Focus
2020-10-26 02:00:00
Dow Jones Underpinned by Jobs and Housing Data, Final Debate in Focus
2020-10-23 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Range Holds Ahead of US Election
2020-10-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Stimulus, GBP, Brexit, EUR, ECB, JPY, BoJ
2020-10-25 16:00:00
Sterling Weekly Forecast - Brexit Talks Continue, Is the End Game Near?
2020-10-24 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY May Be the Best Candidate for Stimulus, Traders Fade GBPUSD Rally
2020-10-23 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.11% Silver: -0.89% Oil - US Crude: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aZPk6tBHNb
  • #gold prices attempt to find support at US$ 1,900 amid sour sentiment. The prices remain in an "ascending channel" but risk appears to skew to the downside. The width of the Bollinger Band indicator has narrowed, signaling further consolidation is likely. https://t.co/gxGaxL7JwG
  • Topside in #gold has been capped by the October high at circa 1930, which also coincides with the 55DMA, while a break above opens the doors to 1960. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/RZFMdlKp2z https://t.co/JfKTCypzfa
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eWqgyNO8YE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.86%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 74.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/D1ZzX4wPYY
  • China reported 137 new Covid-19 cases in Xinjiang province and a mass testing has started in the area from Saturday evening - Channel News Asia
  • China A50 index plunged 1.8% amid sour sentiment across the Asia-Pacific. Beijing will kick off the Chinese Communist Party Plenum this week, setting economic goals for the next 5 years. https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#today https://t.co/lXQBUkehzE
  • PBoC sets Yuan reference rate at 6.6725 against the US Dollar - BBG
  • #Silver retracing its losses earlier in the session as price carves out a Bear Flag pattern With resistance at $25 holding firm, further losses appear in the offing A daily close below the 21-DMA (24.20) may open the door for a retest of 61.8% Fib support (21.74) $SLVR $SLV https://t.co/rCl3Ms3FB3
  • The Nasdaq 100 index looks set to pull back amid bearish momentum in the near term. The 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line may serve as an immediate support. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/5Axsg6gAdd https://t.co/rToHnPLSeS
US Dollar Still Struggling: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Still Struggling: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-10-26 00:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Malaysian Ringgit, Philippine Peso – Talking Points

  • US Dollar traded mixed against ASEAN currencies on stimulus limbo
  • USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP eyeing external forces
  • Key event risk: US GDP, earnings season, Brexit talks, rising Covid
Advertisement

US Dollar ASEAN Weekly Recap

The haven-linked US Dollar traded little changed this past week against its ASEAN counterparts. The Philippine Peso and Indonesian Rupiah were notable outperformers while the Singapore Dollar and Malaysian Ringgit were more restrained. Pairs like USD/PHP and USD/SGD can be sensitive to external news flow driving market sentiment. On this front, back and forth in US fiscal stimulus talks kept investors on the edge.

Perhaps one of the reasons why the Philippine Peso outperformed was the unwinding of lockdowns in Manila. Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno also mentioned last week that third-quarter GDP is expected to be ‘much much better’ compared to the previous one. Softer-than-expected Chinese Q3 GDP data also likely kept risk appetite at bay around the Asia Pacific region.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar in Q4?
Get My Guide

Last Week’s US Dollar Performance

US Dollar Still Struggling: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

External Event Risk – US Fiscal Stimulus, GDP, Brexit Talks, Rising Covid Cases

The week ahead is rather busy outside of the ASEAN and Asia Pacific region which can have consequential implications for global risk trends. There continues to be conflicting cues from policymakers in Washington around fiscal stimulus progress. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said a package can be passed before the November 3rd election if President Donald Trump backs it. However, there remains restraint in the Senate.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin noted that there are still significant differences and White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow noted that the ball ‘is not much moving’. If a package is not passed before the election, stock markets may remain in limbo until the makeup of the new government is known. Brexit talks also appear to be slowly making progress, helping to reduce uncertainty to an extent.

Third-quarter US GDP will cross the wires on Thursday and a record 31.8% q/q rebound is expected after the worst-ever contraction in Q2 at -31.4%. However, much of this may have already been priced in by markets. Having said that, the Citi Economic Surprise Index tracking the US fell to its lowest since the middle of June at 127.90 on Friday. This is down from a peak 270.80 in early July.

This means that since the summer, US data surprises have been increasingly lackluster, opening the door to disappointment. Q3 earnings season continues, with tech giants Facebook, Apple and Google (Alphabet) reporting. Thus far, it has been an overall rosy earnings season and more upside outcomes may help keep risk appetite intact. Covid-19 cases are however on the rise globally, opening the door to more lockdowns.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

ASEAN, South Asia Event Risk – Singapore Industrial Production, Malaysian Trade Data

The ASEAN economic docket is fairly light. On Monday, Singapore industrial production will cross the wires. That can help offer a clearer picture of global growth. That is because Singapore is heavily reliant on the external sector. Then, Malaysian trade data is due on Wednesday. Given the prevalence of external risks, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP may spend more of their time focusing on market mood – see below.

On October 23rd, the 20-day rolling correlation coefficient between my ASEAN-based US Dollar index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index remained unchanged at -0.90 from last week. Values closer to -1 indicate an increasingly inverse relationship, though it is important to recognize that correlation does not imply causation.

ASEAN-Based USD Index Versus MSCI Emerging Markets Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Still Struggling: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

Chart Created Using TradingView

*ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index averages USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR and USD/PHP

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Will Markets React to the 2020 Election?
How Will Markets React to the 2020 Election?
2020-10-23 15:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-23 06:30:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-22 20:00:00
How Will Markets React to the 2020 Election?
How Will Markets React to the 2020 Election?
2020-10-22 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR