GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD at Pivotal Juncture, Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-13 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC amid Shift in US Dollar Sentiment
2020-09-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension
2020-09-14 05:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2020-09-14 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JUL) Actual: -15.5% Previous: -18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/3Y62tHnezy
  • 🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUL) Actual: -0.5% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.20%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 74.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9IabZXoKN2
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8HhjJWMb51
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Final (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -18.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (JUL) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-14
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.06% Wall Street: 0.91% France 40: 0.83% Germany 30: 0.72% FTSE 100: 0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oFw63dUdg4
  • #Market Snapshot Broad risk-on tilt seen early during #APAC trade as the haven-associated $USD and $JPY slide lower #SP500 futures climbing higher alongside the #ASX200 $EURUSD, $AUDUSD, #Gold and #crudeoil all rising early in Asia trade https://t.co/krApXJArgF
  • US stock index futures jumped during Asia hours. Nasdaq 100 (+1.60%) S&P 500 (+1.28%) Dow Jones (+1.15%) [delayed] -BBG
GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension

GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension

2020-09-14 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq Index, British Pound, Brexit, TikTok Sale, US-China Tensions – Talking Points

  • British Pound selling pressure may swell on Brexit impasse as key deadline nears
  • GBP/JPY technical analysis suggests the pair could be at a trend-defining point
  • Technology stocks could pullback further if US-China tech tensions notably surge

British Pound Growing Nauseous on Brexit Rollercoaster

Ongoing Brexit deliberations ahead of key meetings in the fall may aggravate selling pressure in the politically-sensitive British Pound. The transition period ends on December 31, and with no progress in sight, anxiety about the consequences of a no-deal Brexit may start feeding fears about an exacerbated downturn amid the coronavirus pandemic.

European and UK carmakers collectively have called for officials to reach a compromise or else the car sector as a whole would lose over 110 billion euros in lost trade over a half-decade. A no-deal Brexit would mean expensive tariffs would be imposed on imported vehicles. European and UK auto associations warned that the 10% tariffs for cars and up to 22% for trucks would “almost certainly” be passed onto consumers.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 21
( 03:09 GMT )
How can politics drive markets each week?
Geopolitical Risks Affecting Markets in the Week Ahead
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

In normal times, this would already be a difficult economic reality to adjust to, but in the current fundamental environment, the negative impact would likely be compounded. Numerous by-products of this nature resulting from a no-deal Brexit would likely prolong the economic recovery both in the European Union and United Kingdom.

Tension between the two escalated after UK officials put forward a bill to revise parts of the Withdrawal Agreement they signed in January. The latest amendment has to do with the Northern Ireland Protocol which prevents a hard border between Northern Ireland, a part of the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member state. Re-ignited tension here could cast a bearish shadow over the British Pound.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/JPY Analysis

After breaking below the late-June uptrend, GBP/JPY plummeted almost three percent in a matter of days but stopped just short of an inflection point at 135.718. The hesitancy to continue lower underscores the technical significance of this particular price level. Therefore, how GBP/JPY interacts with this support may be critical in assessing the pair’s trajectory.

GBP/JPY - Daily Chart

GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension

GBP/JPY chart created using TradingView

Cracking that floor could open the door to the basement at 133.822, and that possibility alone may inflate what could be at that point swelling selling pressure. Conversely, if support at 135.718 holds, the pair may modestly attempt to eventually retest former support-turned-resistance at 138.825.

US-China Tension May Weigh on Technology Sector

As outlined in my prior piece, tension between the US and China continues to grow especially in light of the upcoming September 15 deadline involving the sale of TikTok to a US-based firm. Technology stocks over the past few days have pulled back from their all-time highs following what looked like a stimulus-driven sugar rush that resulted in a V-shaped recovery for the sector from March lows.

Having said that, if the technological rift between the US and China widens - especially leading up to the election - the sector as a whole may pull back. Reorganization of global supply chains - like China boosting its own domestic chip manufacturing - may have a multi-iterated ripple effect across the global economy.

The uncertainty embedded in the implications of what that means for companies in this specific area could have a temporary chilling effect across the sector. Having said that, rising coronavirus cases and the partial resumption of re-imposition of lockdowns - like in the UK and Australia - may help offset the losses if consumers start to put a premium on digital services again.

Nasdaq Index Technical Analysis

Since topping in early-September, the Nasdaq index has plunged almost 10 percent. The tech benchmark’s descent accelerated after it broke below an uptrend that formed at the March lows following the Covid-inspired global selloff in equity markets. At the time of writing, the Nasdaq’s drop has encountered some friction at support at 10811.4.

Nasdaq Index - Daily Chart

GBP Eyes Brexit Impasse, Nasdaq May Pull Back on US-China Tech Tension

Nasdaq index chart created using TradingView

If that floor is punctured with follow-through, the next support level to be challenged may be an inflection point at 10169.1. If that holds, then a bounceback may ensue, though its recovery may be capped at 10811.4. On the other hand, breaking below 10169.1 could inspire additional sellers to enter the market, potentially accentuating selling pressure.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 2 of the DailyFX Summit discussing indices
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitri on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/MYR
2020-09-14 04:00:00
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
2020-09-11 14:00:00
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market
2020-09-10 21:30:00
JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts
JPY, USD May Rise on Risky Credit Markets as CLO ETF Debuts
2020-09-10 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
US Tech 100