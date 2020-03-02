Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 May Fall on US ISM Data After China PMI Miss
2020-03-02 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Economic Hit Boosts Stimulus Hopes
2020-03-02 07:00:00
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC
2020-03-02 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @MikaelSarwe: 🌍🇺🇸 CORRECTED - A regression of US, Japan, China & Euro area PMI points to global PMI at 47.4 in Feb. Together with some o…
  • NZD/USD Technical Analysis: New Zealand Dollar Ready to Bounce? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/nzd-usd/2020/03/02/NZDUSD-Technical-Analysis-New-Zealand-Dollar-Ready-to-Bounce.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NZDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/alFsOin7mK
  • Bank of England says it will take all needed steps to protect stability $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.87% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ofuVwGPC25
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 CHF PMI Manufacturing (FEB) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 48.0 Previous: 47.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-02
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/fFuzza3PJy
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.74% France 40: 2.44% Wall Street: 1.70% US 500: 1.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BGiHA8V6Rb
  • #USD #Gold suggesting more fear to come, triangle continuation pattern breakout and retest, bullish engulfing (circled red). $1690/oz recent high resistance target, close < $1560/oz failure / stop #TechnicalAnalysis https://t.co/hGBYc1JOhx
  • Join @DavidCottleFX 's #webinar at 3:00 AM ET/8:00 AM GMT for your weekly update on the top Asia Pacific market drivers that traders should watch this week. Register here: https://t.co/HNf3Axw8s5 https://t.co/aIcW7OTzW5
  • Get your stock market basics right - what is the stock market and how does stock trading work? Find out here: https://t.co/JfAJLAtlsY https://t.co/iiQmo74UAw
Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC

Silver Price, NOK Outlook Bearish on Virus, PMI Data, OPEC

2020-03-02 05:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

Silver Prices, Norwegian Krone, OPEC Meeting– TALKING POINTS

  • Silver prices, Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may suffer on coronavirus panic
  • OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, cartel’s growth outlook may spook petroleum-linked NOK
  • PMI data avalanche may undermine risk appetite if report shows growth is destabilizing

CORONAVIRUS LIKELY TO BE BIGGEST MARKET MOVER THIS WEEK

The coronavirus continues to spread and undermine market mood with the total globally-confirmed cases at 88,437 with more infections popping up outside of mainland China. The number of those infected in Italy jumped from to 1,694 after reporting less than 500 last week with more showing up in the Middle East, Brazil and Northern America.

What concerns policymakers is the cross-continental spread in addition to the CDC reporting its first case in the US with an unknown origin. COVID-19 has hit China particularly hard as seen by last week’s PMI figures, with contaminated areas along the coastal perimeter. It serves as the Asian giant’s gateway to global commerce and epicenter for industrial production.

Looking ahead, if more cases continue to be reported – particularly in Europe – the sentiment-linked Norwegian Krone and Swedish Krona may suffer. The export-oriented, Scandinavian economies strongly rely on robust European demand to fuel their economic vitality. Germany and Italy – the first and third largest Eurozone economies, respectively – are at risk of falling into a recession as their growth sputters.

SOFT PMI DATA MAY SOUR SENTIMENT, PUSH NOK AND SILVER PRICES LOWER

Throughout the week, markets will be lavished with a cascade of cross-continental PMI out of both developed and frontier economies. If the statistics echo a similar, gloomy outlook Chinese PMI gave, the growth-oriented SEK and NOK may suffer. Silver prices may also decline if aggressive risk aversion ensues and market demand for liquidity spikes and lessens the appeal of precious metals vs more highly-liquid assets like USD.

Silver Prices Suffer Largest One-Day Decline Despite Amid Market-Wide Risk Aversion

Chart showing silver prices

XAG/USD chart created using TradingView

OPEC VIENNA: HOW WILL IT IMPACT BRENT, NOK?

The Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) a group of major non-cartel energy producers (known collectively as 'OPEC+') will be meeting this week in Vienna to discuss the outlook for oil in light of the coronavirus. Saudi Arabia – the largest supplier – is expected to push for further cuts to production in an effort to boost crude oil prices as the Brent price benchmark trases at multi-year lows.

Crude Oil – Daily Chart

Chart showing Brent

Crude oil chart created using TradingView

However, in addition to the US being the biggest oil exporter – thereby undermining OPEC’s ability to influence global oil prices – a growing rift in OPEC+ may make coordination more difficult. Russia, the largest player in the non-OPEC member alliance has not made it clear it is on board for additional production cuts. If unity on the outlook and policy going forward is lacking, it could hurt the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone.

NORWAY, SWEDEN ECONOMIC DATA DOCKET

Sweden and Norway will both be releasing a cascade of PMI and industrial data throughout the week which may amplify aversion in the Scandinavian economies against an unfavorable fundamental backdrop. While local data may induce volatility in the Swedish Krona and Norwegian Krone, Nordic FX traders will likely be placing their focus on external factors that frequently impact the outward-facing Scandinavian economies.

SILVER PRICE CHART

On Friday, silver prices suffered their largest one-day decline since November 2016 and is currently trading at December-lows. It also broke below the two-month long downward-sloping channel (white-dotted lines) but may retest the lower tier as it trades below it and support at 16.541. If the former holds, silver prices may continue to face aggressive selling pressure as they approach the August low at 16.177

XAG/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing silver prices

XAG/USD chart created using TradingView

USD/NOK OUTLOOK

Despite breaking below the January uptrend (labelled as “A”), USD/NOK continues to rise and is trading above a new upward-sloping support channel dating back to the latter half of January (labelled as “B”). While on a technical level negative RSI divergence shows slowing upside momentum, this does not necessarily mean a turn lower is inevitable. However, if the pair breaks below uptrend B, that may catalyze a short-term bearish correction. However, fundamental catalysts in the week ahead may continue to push USD/NOK higher.

USD/NOK – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/NOK

USD/NOK chart created using TradingView

SILVER PRICES TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Outlook Grim, Studies Warn US Stocks to Keep Falling
S&P 500 Outlook Grim, Studies Warn US Stocks to Keep Falling
2020-03-02 04:00:00
Dollar May See Haven Demand as USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR Rise
Dollar May See Haven Demand as USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR Rise
2020-03-02 00:00:00
As S&P 500 Crashes: What Can the Authorities Do to Stop the Bleeding?
As S&P 500 Crashes: What Can the Authorities Do to Stop the Bleeding?
2020-02-28 16:30:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Silver
Bearish
USD/NOK
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.