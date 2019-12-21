Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURO TECHNICAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Dec 04, 2019 when EUR/USD traded near 1.11.
2019-12-20 17:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps to Session Highs as the Dollar Gains on US Data
2019-12-20 15:40:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL FORECAST: Q1 2020
2019-12-21 10:00:00
Dollar, Euro, Yen, Aussie, Stocks and Gold Top Risks for 2020
2019-12-21 03:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #DidYouKnow a #Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/MI2JjfRYNt
  • RT @Callum_Thomas: 6. Picking a top is a harder game when central banks with unlimited balance sheets are taking the other side of your tra…
  • Traders undeniably over complicate matters when starting out. However, more complex trading strategies are not necessarily more profitable. Keep your trading strategy simple with these four highly effective indicators: https://t.co/FDOnHdj4sQ https://t.co/ddYAf0NaV6
  • The Nasdaq 100 (or US Tech 100) is one of the most followed stock indexes in the world. It provides a snapshot of both US and international economic health. Learn about the #nasdaq and why you should trade it here: https://t.co/iH1UYTbogB https://t.co/ZkVMfh682P
  • En español: El precio del oro sigue en una fase de consolidación, pero una explosión alcista podría estar a la vuelta de la esquina #trading #forex #XAUUSD $gold https://t.co/NUBCrvWAfW https://t.co/AbwO80ZAVv
  • What are the Market cycles? How are #currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact #forextrading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/dETdsBc9rg
  • Looking for your #gold forecast as we head into the new year? Download your free guide to $gld Q1 forecast for 2020 with @MBForex and @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7yKuLVIsHW $XAUUSD https://t.co/cWal6zEebD
  • Off to the Middle East 😎😎 for Christmas & new year’s vacation . Will get back to work on Jan 6. Happy holidays everyone 😃
  • RT @malkudsi: Natural Gas Price Weekly Technical Forecast: Exhausted Downtrend Move More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/19/Natural-Gas-Price-Weekly-Technical-Forecast-Exhausted-Downtrend-Move-MK.html…
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/zb2JsJYY6I
Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?

Stock Market 2020 Forecast: Stocks to Round Out 2019 at Record Levels, Where to Next?

2019-12-21 22:00:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

The fourth quarter saw global equities roar higher as some key headwinds were put on pause and investors seized the opportunity to bid stocks higher. The year’s strong finish compounded an early rebound following the precipitous rout of late 2018. To be sure, the fundamental factors influencing equity returns have shifted considerably, but many of the same themes will look to arrest control of global equity markets in 2020 just as they did in 2019.

Major Equity Performances in 2019 (Chart 1)

stock market performance 2019

Monetary policy is the paramount theme. At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had just recently began exploring lower interest rates as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 plummeted alongside slowing global growth, recession fears and a blossoming trade war with China. Over the course of 2019, the Fed lowered the Federal Funds rate by 75 basis points and restarted the expansion of its balance sheet via the repo market, all the while tariffs have been ratcheted higher. But the Federal Reserve was not alone in its monetary easing, as other major global central banks like the Bank of Japan and the European Central bank looked to inject stimulus and lower rates to revive subdued economic growth. The accommodative policy was a major contributor to the stellar performance of equities in 2019 and may provide a tailwind in the year ahead.

Looking for the full guide? Full Q1, 2020 Forecasts will be released on Monday, December 23.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2019-12-20 21:00:00
CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates May Rise on Canada GDP
CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates May Rise on Canada GDP
2019-12-20 04:00:00
Swiss Franc Likely to Stay Strong Despite Best SNB Efforts
Swiss Franc Likely to Stay Strong Despite Best SNB Efforts
2019-12-20 03:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
FTSE 100
Germany 30
Mixed
US 500
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.