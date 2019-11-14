We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble
2019-11-14 04:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
NZD/USD Spikes on RBNZ Shock, GBP/USD Muted on Inflation Drop - US Market Open
2019-11-13 14:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Drive Higher Stalls at Resistance
2019-11-13 21:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Rally Tracks Falling Fed Rate Cut Odds
2019-11-13 18:26:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices React to Former Resistance Zone and Snap Bearish Series
2019-11-14 03:00:00
Gold Forecast: Are Spot Gold Prices (XAU) Set to Resume Rally?
2019-11-13 22:46:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble
2019-11-14 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rally Following Fed Rate Odds; USD/CAD Aims Higher, For Now
2019-11-13 16:10:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (SEP) due at 04:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.1% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-14
  • Heads up: Japan’s Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (SEP) is due at 4:30 GMT (15 min) Est: 1.1% Previous: 0.4% #JPY
  • The$USD is attempting a recovery against the Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit. Well-defined resistance levels are still keeping the USD/PHP and USD/MYR downtrend intact.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Qb4yAhiaog https://t.co/YOTwULdZ9l
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.59% Silver: 0.15% Gold: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bElqBuMNFc
  • #NOK, #SEK and the #NZD are expected to be the most active G10 currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 8.02, 7.50 and 7.13 respectively
  • If you missed this week's session on what trader positioning has to say about the outlook for $AUDUSD, $USDCAD and $EURUSD, check out the recording on YouTube below. Stay tuned for the full report to come! - https://t.co/caaTDioRiU
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tP4kMKk2Pr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.56%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.29%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B2ZT4ITYQp
  • Overnight index swaps are pricing in a less than even chance (27.7%) of an RBA rate cut at their next meeting on 12/03/2019 #AUD
  • RT @Lucy_Craymer: U.S.-China trade talks hit snag over farm purchases https://t.co/DMMxh5TUbt via @WSJ
US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble

US Dollar, Stocks Eye Powell Testimony as Trade Talks Stumble

2019-11-14 04:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Stock Markets, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, US-China Trade War – TALKING POINTS

  • US Dollar eyes Powell second Congressional testimony
  • What were some of the key takeaways from his outlook?
  • Stock markets cautiously eye shaky US-China trade talks

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

The US Dollar along with equity markets may be in for another tumultuous day ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s second consecutive Congressional testimony as US-China trade talks continue to slip. Prior to his address to legislators, US CPI data printed mixed readings, and while core inflation did fall, it still remains above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell: Main Takeaways

Mr. Powell conveyed a positive outlook for the US economy and reiterated the central bank’s data-dependent approach to policy, adding that the Fed would “act appropriately” and adjust policy if the circumstances warranted it. However, he warned his audience that the central bank does not have the same room to cut rates as it had in the past, and that policymakers have to rely more on fiscal policy as a counter-cyclical measure.

Mr. Powell noted that downside risks to inflation are greater than the prospect of uncomfortably high price growth. He added that Brexit uncertainty, trade war threats and softer growth from abroad all pose a risk to the outlook and may be the primary culprits behind global disinflation. Going forward, if inflation continues to slip below the Fed’s target, officials may have to re-evaluate their stance and adjust policy accordingly.

US-China Trade War Outlook

Amid Mr. Powell’s address to Congressional committee, the US Dollar, S&P 500 and crude oil all rallied, suggesting markets interpreted his outlook as more optimistic than pessimistic. The parallel rise of equities and the Greenback suggests investors have a restored faith in the fundamental outlook since the prospect of fewer liquidity provisions did not cause markets to panic and lead to a selloff in stocks.

However, shortly after Mr. Powell’s comments boosted sentiment, markets briefly pivoted after news broke that US-China trade talks have hit a stumbling block. US President Donald Trump announced that China would purchase approximately $50 billion worth of agricultural goods, though Beijing expressed trepidation in committing to an exact number until the US made it clearer that it would repeal tariffs in phases.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one Chinese official said, “We can always stop the purchases if things get worse again”. Trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing have shown to be unpredictable, and the mere fact that both sides are struggling to reach even just one agreement in a multi-sequential accord sends an alarming message to global investors.

EUR/USD, S&P 500 Futures, Crude Oil Prices – Daily Chart

Chart showing S&P 500

S&P 500 chart created using TradingView

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SEK May Spike on CPI, Powell Speech
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SEK May Spike on CPI, Powell Speech
2019-11-13 07:00:00
US-China Trade Deal Optimism Leaves Hong Kong Stocks Behind
US-China Trade Deal Optimism Leaves Hong Kong Stocks Behind
2019-11-13 03:00:00
Currency Wars: What to Expect if a Currency War Breaks Out?
Currency Wars: What to Expect if a Currency War Breaks Out?
2019-11-12 15:00:00
EUR/NOK, GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK, USD/SEK Technical Analysis
EUR/NOK, GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK, USD/SEK Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
US 500
Bullish
Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.