Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential
2021-07-14 13:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Lot of News Equals A Lot of Noise
2021-07-14 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-14 20:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Here's the link to my webinar if you missed it this morning, accompanied by my thoughts on the Dow as earnings season begins - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/14/Dow-Jones-Forecast-Will-Earnings-Season-Push-the-Index-to-Record-Highs.html
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.30% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.62% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.51% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.47% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Xp3rZkMsXY
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/Y8wVLxIEPw
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.11% Silver: 0.99% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/6rUYS4qt5g
  • EUR/USD pushes higher following Jerome Powell's testimony, setting up for a test of 1.1840 $EURUSD https://t.co/eLDvl7tsi5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.13%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WM3zesNw7f
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.09% France 40: -0.12% FTSE 100: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qhQRBQF1hg
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/62bP0lVfhJ
  • Everyone saying “inflation is now a political problem for the first time in decades!” must be forgetting all of the Weimar Republic handwringing around the GFC. 🤷🏻‍♂️
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.04% Gold: 0.97% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/2fUItbeIgs
Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles

Mexican Peso Gains as Powell Cautions Against a Hasty Move, USD/MXN Tumbles

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

KEY POINTS MEXICAN PESO:

  • Mexican peso strengthens after Fed chairman Powell says the US economy has not progressed enough to start dialing back stimulus and warns against acting prematurely
  • USD/MXN pivots lower and retraces most of the previous day's rally
  • The outlook for the Mexican peso remains constructive over the medium term, supported by its attractive carry and improving fundamentals
Advertisement

Most read: DXY Hits Important Area of Resistance. What’s the US Dollar Technical Outlook?

Yesterday, following a sharp rise in USD/MXN (U.S. dollar – Mexican peso), I made the case that traders could fade the rally in the near term if the Federal Reserve clung to the transitory inflation thesis and embraced with conviction its accommodative monetary policy stance. This appears to be the case on Wednesday, with the exchange rate retracing most of Tuesday's gains and falling 0.9% to 19.86 at the time of this writing.

The dollar’s weakness and broad-based EMFX’s strength on display today was triggered by Fed Chairman Powell's congressional testimony, in which he warned against acting prematurely and assured lawmakers that inflation is temporary and that “substantial further progress” in the economy is still a ways off. Those remarks have blunted expectations that the central bank would soon move to taper bond purchases, pushing down treasury rates across different maturities.

As I have argued several times in recent weeks, despite intermittent market noise, high-yielding emerging currencies maintain a positive outlook against the greenback, especially those with high-carry adjusted for volatility. While there are near-term risks, such as cooling global growth and rising delta-variant Covid-19 cases, yield differentials in a liquidity-flooded world and the Fed's dovish bias regarding its quantitative easing program should be viewed as supportive variables (for EMFX).

As for the Mexican peso in particular, Banxico's tightening cycle in response to mounting inflationary pressures, the improved economic backdrop in Mexico aided by strong external demand and rising oil prices can be considered bullish drivers. All these factors create a favorable environment for the MXN over the medium term.

From a technical perspective, USD/MXN price action remains stuck in a consolidation phase, compressed between resistance (20.20) and support (19.80). For the pair to gain directional conviction, either of these levels would need to be broken decisively. That said, if resistance is overcome, USD/MXN could drift towards the 20.75 area, where the June high aligns with a long-term descending trendline in play since June 2020. On the other hand, if price sinks below 19.80, selling pressure could gain momentum and trigger a move towards the 2021 low near 19.55. Should this support fail, the 19.00 psychological level would come in focus.

USD/MXN TECHNICAL CHART

USDMXN trading

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

---Written by Diego Colman, DailyFX Market Strategist

Follow me on Twitter: @DColmanFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question
Copper Price Forecast: Technicals Stabilizing, Fundamentals in Question
2021-07-09 19:40:00
Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
Mexico’s High Inflation Opens Door to More Rate Hikes, Mexican Peso Outlook Brightens
2021-07-08 21:00:00
USD Climbs Up Strong Weak Index Ranking, JPY Remains a Punching Bag
USD Climbs Up Strong Weak Index Ranking, JPY Remains a Punching Bag
2017-09-26 20:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN