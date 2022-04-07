Lumber Price Forecast: Rips May Fall Short as Fed-Induced Mortgage Rate Surge Chops Prices

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-06 18:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips on Fed Fallout as the West Talk Tough on Sanctions. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breaking Below Triangle Support – What’s Next?
2022-04-06 18:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Underperforms Dow Jones. ASX 200 at Risk to Hawkish RBA, China Lockdowns
2022-04-07 00:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-06 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips on Fed Fallout as the West Talk Tough on Sanctions. Where to for WTI?
2022-04-07 05:00:00
Gold Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA Despite Rising US Yields
2022-04-06 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-04-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, Japanese Yen and S&P 500 Levels
2022-04-06 19:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-06 17:10:00
More View more
Lumber Price Forecast: Rips May Fall Short as Fed-Induced Mortgage Rate Surge Chops Prices

Lumber Price Forecast: Rips May Fall Short as Fed-Induced Mortgage Rate Surge Chops Prices

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Lumber, Federal Reserve, Mortgage Rates, Housing Starts, Recession Risks - Talking Points

  • Lumber prices have established a multi-week downtrend as mortgage rates surge
  • The Fed’s path forward looks aggressive enough to stifle the US housing market
  • Housing starts and building permits in focus as recession indicators trigger worry

US Lumber prices have shifted lower over the past month of trading. That slide came amid a broader rally in commodities as Western sanctions on Russia inflamed global supply lines that were just starting to recover following the Covid pandemic. However, the United States imports the large bulk of its lumber from Canada. It produces the rest. This leaves factors more central to the domestic US market at play.

The aggressive shift in Federal Reserve rate hike bets has been a key factor at play here. The Fed already raised rates this year, but now markets are expecting a 50-basis point hike next month. Moreover, policymakers may reduce the balance sheet at a faster clip than previously thought. This has caused mortgage rates to surge. Higher rates make borrowing money more expensive, in turn reducing demand.

lumber price vs mortgage rates

US housing starts rose in February, but building permits fell over the same period, according to data from the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. The housing market may be taking its final breath here, with buyers racing to lock in rapidly rising mortgage rates. The net report on those figures will cross the wires on April 19.

Analysts expect a month-over-month change of -1.3% on building permits and -1.6 % for housing starts, according to a Bloomberg survey. The downbeat outlook bodes poorly for the lumber market. A worse-than-expected set of data may accelerate the decline in prices. Additional hawkish commentary from Fed members would reinforce the bear case further. Moreover, the recent yield curve inversions are triggering recession worries.

Housing demand typically plummets during recessions. Along with the threat of higher mortgage rates, a possible recession, as indicated by yield curve inversions, will likely weigh on lumber sentiment. Major home builders may begin to trim their orders at a more rapid pace over the coming months. Altogether, the path of least resistance for prices appears to be to the downside. Relief rallies are almost inevitable during a downtrend, but those rebounds are likely to be seen as selling opportunities along the way.

building permits us housing

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Aluminum Price May Rise Further as Russia Woes Deepen, China Growth Targets Near
Aluminum Price May Rise Further as Russia Woes Deepen, China Growth Targets Near
2022-03-03 08:00:00
Road Bumps Ahead in the Reflation Trade Bodes Well for Yen, Poorly for Pound: Q4 Top Trades
Road Bumps Ahead in the Reflation Trade Bodes Well for Yen, Poorly for Pound: Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-07 18:00:00
Euro, British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Support on Verge of Breaking Amid Vaccine Woes
Euro, British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Support on Verge of Breaking Amid Vaccine Woes
2021-03-30 04:30:00
Advertisement