EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now
2021-02-25 23:00:00
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
News
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Dow Jones, Russell 2000 Aiming Higher on Accommodative Fed, Fiscal Stimulus
2021-02-25 07:30:00
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD, $NZDJPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/26/NZDUSD-NZDJPY-React-as-Soaring-Treasury-Yields-Skew-Market-Risk-Profile.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $TNX https://t.c…
  • Biden authorized strikes on Iran-backed militant groups. Strike was in response to attacks on US, coalition forces -BBG citing DOD #CrudeOil
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/KYdUv2lpFC https://t.co/ZZUJ4AZEhc
  • Market Snapshot: Risk aversion is deepening as Friday APAC trade gets going $NZDUSD and $AUDUSD sinking Following declines in #SP500 and #Nikkei225 futures #USD broadly higher, anti-risk Japanese #Yen as well US 10-Year Treasury rates remain higher https://t.co/gQ50vS73P0
  • RBNZ's Orr: To consider settings against types of home lending, financial stability policies can help government housing objectives -BBG
  • RBNZ's Orr: Only focused on inflation, employment targets -BBG
  • RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr: Monetary policy CTTE remit targets are unchanged, MPC will explain impact of decisions on housing market. Remain committed to current stimulatory monetary settings -BBG
  • Senate parliamentarian ruled minimum-wage boost out of order -BBG
  • RBA offers to buy A$3 billion in defense of yield target -BBG #RBA $AUDUSD
  • 🇯🇵 Industrial Production YoY Prel (JAN) Actual: -5.3% Previous: -2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-25
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now

Peter Hanks, Strategist

EUR/USD Price Forecast:

  • US Dollar weakness may persist as stimulus hopes linger and the Fed reassures accommodation
  • IG client sentiment reveals retail traders are net-short EUR/USD, which may suggest the pair will climb higher
  • Still, a nasty intraday reversal might see consolidation continue in the shorter-term

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now

The US Dollar enjoyed a bout of strength to begin the year as EUR/USD endured a pullback toward support around the 1.20 area. Renewed Dollar weakness has seen the pair recover somewhat allowing EUR/USD to snap the downtrend. Now with the Fed and ECB committed to remaining accommodative, the longer-term trend that has unfolded since March 2020 may be poised to continue.

That being said, there are threats to EUR/USD strength that should be considered. First and foremost is the staggering economic projections coming out of the United States. Should reality match estimates, the United States would handily outpace the Euro area in terms of recovery and growth – a theme that would likely give rise to US Dollar strength.

Another concern is risk aversion. US equities are encountering considerable turbulence in recent sessions as US Treasury yields continue to tick higher, prompting investors to reallocate funds as risk-free rates rise. If equity weakness were to gain steam and risk aversion spike, traders may flock to the Greenback in search of safety.

Together, the two fundamental possibilities pose a real threat to the continued uptrend of EUR/USD, but the technical outlook remains encouraging and further stimulus in the United States could see prolonged USD weakness. Thus, Dollar strength is not a foregone conclusion by any means and EUR/USD gains remain on the table.

Top 8 Forex Trading Strategies and their Pros and Cons

To that end, the technical landscape reveals an encouraging backdrop. While recent weakness may have spooked some bulls, it might be viewed as mere consolidation before a continuation higher by others. The pair remains above a plethora of longer-term moving averagesand the series of higher highs and higher lows remains intact.

EUR/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2019 – February 2021)

eurusd daily price chart

At this stage maintaining prices above the February swing low near 1.1950 is vital for the longer-term technical outlook of the pair. If price breaks lower it would establish a series of lower lows and lower highs that could suggest the broader breakout is endangered. Nevertheless, a MACD crossover posted in mid-February beneath the 0 line and above the 200 day exponential moving average lends bullish evidence.

EUR/USD Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (October 2020 – February 2021)

eurusd price chart

Initial areas of interest might reside at the January 2021 high near 1.2348 followed by resistance slightly higher around 1.2400. Northward still resides a series of horizontal trendlines that may look to keep price contained so trimming exposure at – or before - these levels might be prudent.

Conversely, the area slightly beneath the 200-period moving average on the 4 hour chart - near 1.2100 - might serve as early support. Since further consolidation is not out of the question, a retreat to the lower bound of the emerging ascending channel could materialize which might improve the risk-reward ratio of bullish exposure. A bearish breakdown through the range would constitute a significant technical downgrade and might open the door to further losses, making the area an important zone of invalidation.

That said, EUR/USD appears tilted to the topside in the longer-term and IG client sentiment data reveals retail traders remain net-short the currency pair. Since we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, retail positioning might suggest EUR/USD will climb higher in the days ahead. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates on this pair.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

