EUR/CHF Price: Euro to Swiss Franc Ticks Higher Eyeing a Multi-Month High

2019-10-11 11:31:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/CHF Technical Forecast

  • Bullish Outlook
  • Waiting for more signals

    Check our latest Q4 forecasts for free and learn what is likely to move the markets at this time of the year.

    EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (March 1, 2017 – Oct 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

    EURCHF price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed out

    Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

    EUR/CHF Daily Price Chart (March31 – Oct 11, 2019) Zoomed IN

    EURCHF price daily chart 11-10-19 Zoomed in

    From the daily chart we notice, EUR/CHF has started uptrend move on Sep 27 creating higher highs with higher lows. Yesterday, the pair closed above the 50-day average providing a bullish signal. Today, the pair broke above the uptrend line originated form the July 12 high at 1.1154 providing an additional bullish signal.

    Currently, the pair is facing the low end of the trading zone 1.1001 – 1.1057. A close above this level could push EURCHF towards the high end.

    Worth mentioning, the pair eyes at the moment the neckline of double bottom pattern (reversal formation) residing at 1.1033. If the price breaks and remains above this level this suggest the price could rally towards 1.1190 or above.

    Thus, subject to a close above the aforementioned neckline, a bullish bias could lead EURCHF towards 1.1190. Nevertheless, a close attention should be paid at the weekly resistance areas marked on the chart (zoomed in)

    Having trouble with your trading strategy? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

    Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

    Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

