EUR/CHF Price: Euro to Swiss Franc Ticks Higher Eyeing a Multi-Month High

$GBPUSD 1.28 handle appears to hold some wave relationships -- let's see how Sterling behaves there https://t.co/Qfuo6DD3N8 https://t.co/YV8amlCCiT

RT @tconnellyRTE: Diplomatic sources confirm that EU ambassadors have given the green light for deeper negotiations on a Brexit deal to com…

EU's Barnier has got the green light from the EU 27 for there to be tunnel negotiations, Brussels Bureau Chief Guardian

ECB policymakers would rather bend capital key than change issuer limit, according to sources $EUR

RT @IGTV: #Trade idea: long $EURCHF subject to a double bottom neck-line breakout. @malkudsi from @DailyFX talks to @JeremyNaylor_IG VIDEO:…

#DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/RROvEs0kk4

RT @CNNPolitics: A senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has resigned https://t.co/QjyVa7igCS https://t.co/fXlp9vhfVi

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.69%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FOCeWAClvz

LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @JMcQueenFX as he discusses the outlook for the global equity markets for the week ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/114714283?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr