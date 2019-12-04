We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Forecast - Setting Up a Range Break Ahead of US ISM Data Release
2019-12-04 09:00:00
Euro Outlook Shaky on Upcoming PMI Data, Renewed Trade Risks
2019-12-04 08:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Trump Backs Brexit at NATO Meeting in UK
2019-12-04 08:50:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support
2019-12-04 09:18:00
US Dollar Sinks as Global Trade War Woes May Fuel Yen Price Ahead
2019-12-04 00:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Eyes November High with US on Track to Raise China Tariffs
2019-12-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Up Despite New Trade Woes, Stock Data Eyed
2019-12-04 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price and NOK Outlook Bearish on OPEC, Trade Wars
2019-12-04 04:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-03 20:45:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast to Drop After Break of Chart Support

2019-12-04 09:18:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/JPY TRADING Strategy: BEARISH

  • Support break hints USD/JPY is resuming a 13-month downtrend
  • First key support eyed below 107 figure, clearing 110 invalidates
  • Broad-based trend dynamics hint at scope to challenge below 103

Get help building confidence in your USD/JPY strategy with our free trading guide!

USD/JPY looks to be resuming a 13-month downtrend following a corrective upswing from late-August lows. Prices recoiled from trend-defining resistance set from October 2018 to breach support defining the bounds of the three-month rise and marking the bottom of a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern.

This suggests sellers are back in control. The next major layer of support seems to line up in the 106.78-96 area. Breaking below that on a daily closing basis sets the stage to challenge the 104.46-105.05 support shelf, a barrier in play since March 2018.

This too might give way. Setting aside the wild spike low registered in December 2018, prior trend dynamics imply scope for a move down of about 6.5 percent in the event of bearish resumption. That threatens to put prices south of the 103.00 figure in the weeks and months ahead.

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

Daily USD/JPY chart created with TradingView

The underside of the Wedge pattern has been recast as resistance and now establishes the initial upside hurdle. However, reclaiming a firm foothold above the 110.00 figure – and thereby breaking the October 2018 trend line – is probably a prerequisite to truly neutralize selling pressure.

USD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

