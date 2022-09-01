US Dollar May Continue its Rise Against the Chinese Yuan Amid Lingering Economic Woes

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Still Vulnerable, but Natural Gas Pullback Could Offer Near-Term Respite
2022-08-31 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Unravels After Testing 50-Day SMA
2022-09-01 01:00:00
Commodities Technical Round-up: Gold, Silver and WTI Drop
2022-08-31 11:41:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Extend Losses as Bears Remain at the Driver’s Seat
2022-08-31 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields Up is Bad News - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-08-31 19:07:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunge Eyes 1.15
2022-08-31 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY
2022-08-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish
2022-08-31 14:00:00
More View more
US Dollar May Continue its Rise Against the Chinese Yuan Amid Lingering Economic Woes

US Dollar May Continue its Rise Against the Chinese Yuan Amid Lingering Economic Woes

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Fed, PBOC – Analyst Pick

  • US Dollar has extended gains against the Chinese Yuan since June
  • USD/CNH may keep its upward trajectory on fundamental factors
  • These include Fed & PBOC divergence, China export estimates

Chinese Yuan Remains Vulnerable to Divergence Between the Fed and PBOC

In mid-June, I wrote an analyst pick warning about the fundamental forces that pose a risk to the Chinese Yuan. Since then, USD/CNH climbed about 3.5 percent, rising to 6.90 from 6.67. Following a period of consolidation, August was the best month for the exchange rate since April. Is there more room for the US Dollar to continue its upward trajectory? It seems so.

The fundamental premise remains largely the same. When it comes to trading currencies, ideally, we want to find pairs where central banks are the most divergent. In the case of USD/CNH, the Federal Reserve is clearly hawkish. Throughout the summer, traders priced in expectations of a pivot for 2023. In August, the markets spent most of their time trimming those estimates.

This was especially the case following the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. There Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s fight against inflation, as well as alluding to the possibility of some economic pain. As a result, the markets almost completely took away 50-basis points of easing that was priced in for next year.

What about the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)? Compared to the Fed, it is quite the opposite story. The world’s second-largest economy is facing growth woes. On Wednesday, manufacturing activity continued shrinking. Last week, the government announced an additional 1 trillion in economic stimulus to cope with a combination of slowing growth, Covid restrictions and the fallout of a weakening housing sector.

In the chart below are updated figures on Chinese export growth estimates compared to June. Two key things happened. The first is that third-quarter 2022 is seen higher at 8.9% y/y from the 6.0% estimate in June. However, next year’s outlook has notably flattened to the low single digits.

China’s outward-facing economy is quite sensitive to global growth estimates. Tightening monetary policy around the world poses a risk. CNH/USD can be seen closely tracking Chinese exports below. If further weakness is realized, this may not bode well for the Yuan.

US Dollar May Continue its Rise Against the Chinese Yuan Amid Lingering Economic Woes

Data Source – Bloomberg, Chart Created by Daniel Dubrovsky

USD/CNH Technical Analysis

In mid-August, USD/CNH confirmed a breakout above the May peak (6.8376). That subsequently opened the door to extending the dominant uptrend towards peaks in 2019 and 2020. There is still some ways to go. In the interim, immediate resistance appears to be the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 6.946 followed by the 78.6% level at 7.0353. Meanwhile, the near-term rising trendline from early August appears to be key support. Confirming a breakout under could open the door to extending losses. But, the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) could hold as support, maintaining the upside focus.

Daily Chart

US Dollar May Continue its Rise Against the Chinese Yuan Amid Lingering Economic Woes

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend in Focus as Crude Oil Breaks Down
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Uptrend in Focus as Crude Oil Breaks Down
2022-07-15 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index May Rally After Resistance Cleared, Eyes on Fed Rate Bets
2022-07-07 00:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as World Growth Outlook Deteriorates, OPEC+ Output Rises
2022-06-23 00:00:00
US Dollar May Rise Versus Yuan as Central Banks Threaten Global Growth, China Trade
US Dollar May Rise Versus Yuan as Central Banks Threaten Global Growth, China Trade
2022-06-16 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CNH