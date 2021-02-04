News & Analysis at your fingertips.

USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Break of January Range Keeps Bearish RSI Trend Intact
2021-02-03 21:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Stimulus, Treasury Yield and Pandemic in Focus
2021-02-03 06:00:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?
2021-02-03 19:19:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
British Pound Forecast: Proving Resilient, Bullish Breakouts in Progress
2021-02-03 21:25:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY to Rise as 10Y Yields Turn Higher
2021-02-02 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD Index, Jobs Report, Treasury Yields – Analyst Pick

  • Canadian Dollar eyeing local and neighboring jobs report
  • USD/CAD remains glued to range-bound price action
  • What are levels to watch for broader trend developments?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Check out our outlook for the US Dollar this quarter!
Get My Guide

The Canadian Dollar has been struggling to find further momentum against the anti-risk US Dollar as of late. A closer look reveals that despite recent consolidation, the broader uptrend in CAD remains intact. This is ahead of key data this week that may drive volatility in both the Loonie and Greenback. Jobs data are due from the US and Canada, offering further clues about the pace of economic recovery from Covid-19.

On the chart below is a majors-based Canadian Dollar index, averaging its performance against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, British Pound and Euro. Recently, prices bounced from long-term rising support from late March 2020. That has reinstated the focus to the upside and could hint at near-term strength to come in CAD against some of its fiat counterparts.

On Friday, Canada’s unemployment rate is expected to tick slightly higher from 8.8% to 8.9% in January as the nation losses 42.9k employed positions. Meanwhile in the US, the unemployment rate is anticipated to hold at 6.7% for the same month while adding 100k non-farm payrolls. Recent ADP data may paint a better-than-expected outcome, perhaps opening the door to adding further gains to longer-dated Treasury yields.

This may place the Loonie at risk to the Greenback if employment gains in the US are relatively stronger. Having said that, the impact on market sentiment down the road may also be important to watch. Rising equities may benefit the growth-linked CAD at the expense of USD. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the technicals to see how longer-term trends may unfold in the coming days and weeks.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What are the top trading opportunities in 2021?
Get My Guide

Majors-Based Canadian Dollar Index

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data

Chart Created in TradingView

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis

USD/CAD appears to be consolidating between support (1.2590) and resistance (1.2957). Simultaneously, a falling range of resistance from late March 2020 seems to be maintaining the focus to the downside. The pair is pressuring the latter, but a push above the trendline would still leave the 1.2906 – 1.2957 resistance zone to clear thereafter. Around the same area sits the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Clearing these technical boundaries may precede a key turning point in USD/CAD that exposes the 1.3102 inflection point, followed by resistance at 1.3320 – 1.3421. Resuming the dominant downtrend on the other hand entails clearing the 1.2590 – 1.2630 support zone. That would subsequently expose the April 2018 low as the pair aims for the bottom achieved in the same year at 1.2250.

With that in mind, these are some of the key technical boundaries to watch for as key jobs data crosses the wires from the United States and Canada with USD/CAD focusing on range-bound price action.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for updates on these figures

USD/CAD – Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Jobs, NFP Data

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

