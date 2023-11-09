Top 10 Trading Myths: Guest Commentary

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: FED, ECB President to Facilitate a Move Toward 1.0800?
2023-11-09 16:33:10
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Flat, USD/MXN and USD/CAD Shine in Risk-Off Setting
2023-11-08 17:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Sell-off Intensifies, Seeing the Commodity Trade Below a Key Level
2023-11-08 11:12:48
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Remains Vulnerable Below the 100-Day MA
2023-11-06 20:30:19
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Key Support Approaches as Bears Eye Further Downside
2023-11-08 19:30:27
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD May Get Boost from Macro Trends
2023-11-07 23:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Update: Sterling Eases Ahead of UK GDP Report
2023-11-09 15:15:41
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Slips as BoE’s Bailey Hints at Peak Rates
2023-11-08 14:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 53m
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Moves Closer to Dismantling Negative Interest Rates
2023-11-09 11:37:29
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and EUR/JPY Probe Fresh Multi-Year Highs
2023-11-08 13:01:56
More View More
Foundational Trading Knowledge / Trading Discipline 2 / 13
Previous Article Next Article
Top 10 Trading Myths: Guest Commentary

Top 10 Trading Myths: Guest Commentary

Tammy Da Costa,

Share:

Advertisement

Debunking top trading myths with Dr. Gary Dayton from Trading Psychology Edge

Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. In this article, guest editor, Dr Gary Dayton explores the top 10 trading myths to be aware of. Notably, these myths are closely linked to trading psychology, which goes hand in hand with a successful trading career.

1. People are born traders. While it is true that certain personal characteristics make it easier to trade, no one is born a trader. One of the main themes of the Market Wizards books written by Jack Schwager is that almost none of the market wizards was successful from the start. They all worked hard at it.

2. You have to have a high IQ to trade. Just not true. In some ways, an above average IQ may be a hindrance. Trading is a human performance activity where strong intellectual abilities are unnecessary.

3. Top traders are successful because they have the "right trading personality." There is no such thing as the "right trading personality." Researches have been unable to find a strong correlation between personality type and trading success. It is important, however, to understand your personal characteristics and how they may help and hinder your trading. Read more about types of trading styles for different personalities.

4. Trading is easy. It sure looks that way, doesn't it? Just draw a few lines on the chart, watch your indicators, and follow the price bars. The truth is that trading is a difficult business to master. It involves different skill sets and abilities from what are needed in most other professions and careers. The trader must understand his or her personal strengths and limitations and develop specific skills to deal with the mental and emotional demands of trading. The later skills are the most difficult to develop and the most overlooked.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

5. You must be tough, hard charging, and fearless to be successful. That's more media hype than anything else. It glorifies a strong ego, which is a detriment in trading. The most successful traders I know quietly do their research, study the charts, and patiently wait for the right moment. They strive to keep their ego out of their trading.

6. You must trade without emotions. If you are human, that's impossible. More importantly, when you understand your emotions you will realize they are assets, not liabilities. The real keys are:

  1. To be aware of how your emotions interact with and influence your trading, and
  2. To develop the skills needed to trade with them.

7. Top traders are usually right about the market. Top traders have many, many scratch and losing trades. Top traders are at the top because they exercise good risk control, limit the amount of loss from any given trade, and have developed a psychological edge that allows them to be unfazed by small losing trades. Most of their trading consists of modest profits and very small losses. When conditions are right, they step up size and let the profitable trades run.

8. Paper trading is useless - it's not a real trade without money behind it. If you aren't paper trading, you are doing yourself a disservice. You should always be paper trading your trading ideas. Why limit your education and experience by the amount of capital you have? Paper trading keeps you sharp; you learn the conditions under which your trading ideas work best. Where else can you get such vital education at so little cost?

9. Master the technical skills and you will be successful. This is where most traders spend the vast majority of their time, but it's only part of the picture. You also have to learn important performance skills. Traders should spend as much-if not more-time learning to develop their psychological edge as they do in developing their technical trading edge.

10. Trading is stressful. It certainly can be stressful, and it certainly is stressful for many. It doesn't have to be. Successful traders have a certain mindset. They put little importance on any given trade. Their focus is on the long haul. They know that if they attend to the aspects of trading that are within their control (i.e., trade selection, entry, risk control, and trade management) the profits will take care of themselves.

Learn more about the realities of trading, and what common habits, philosophies, successes and failures characterise a typical trader, with our Day in the Life of a Trader campaign.

Also, discover what trading style is the best fit for you with our DNA FX Quiz.

This was originally published by Dr Gary Dayton on 20 April 2011, updated by DailyFX.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Previous Article Next Article
Advertisement
Foundational Trading Knowledge
8.Trading Discipline