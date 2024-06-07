 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 30, 2024 13:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-06-07 16:23:31
ECB Cuts Interest Rates as Expected, Upward Revisions to Inflation and Growth Lift the Euro
2024-06-06 12:50:58
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
News
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Dow and CAC40 struggle to hold gains, while Nasdaq 100 in stronger form
2024-06-04 12:00:00
News
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Thump Expectations, Gold Hits a One-Month Low
2024-06-07 13:04:32
US Dollar Slips Further, Gold Nudges Higher, Bitcoin Poised for a New ATH
2024-06-06 14:30:09
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2024-06-06 07:59:13
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
News
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Breaking news

Massive surprise in NFP and average earnings in May propel USD, yields higher - Unemployment rate ticks up, to 4%

Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?

Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?

DailyFX, Research

The massive surprise in US job growth lent a strong hand to the downtrodden dollar ahead of US CPI for May and the FOMC meeting in the week to come.

Non-farm payroll data jolted markets on Friday after the number of jobs added in May surpassed even the most optimistic of estimates. In addition, average earnings for May also rose above the highest estimate compared to May last year to extend the dollar's bullish advance.

The fact that the unemployment rate rose to 4% appeared to fade into the background as it was not notable enough to detract from the jobs and wage data. Next week, more top tier US data is due with a bumper very busy Wednesday consisting of US CPI and the FOMC rate decision later in the evening. The surprising jobs data is unlikely to derail the current Fed thinking but has had an effect on market pricing where there is just the one rate cut fully priced in this year with a chance of a second. Other macroeconomic data in the US has eased, meaning the jobs data will need to be followed closely if any trend is emerging but for now, it is just one print.

Sterling is also in focus next week and it appears to have quietly appreciated in the background. UK jobs data is followed by GDP data for April. The UK labour market has softened more visibly than in the US but growth is showing positive signs if recent surveyed data is to be taken at face value. The Bank of Japan rounds up the week after officials pointed towards a more relaxed approach to aggressive bond purchases - an outcome that could see Japanese 10-year yields trade freely above the 1% mark which is likely to provide a lift for the yen.

Learn how to prepare for high impact economic data or events with this easy to implement approach:

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

