US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Index Gained, Bullish Rectangle in Focus

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on FOMC Rate Decision
2022-09-18 03:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI at Major Support- Crude Break Could Fuel Collapse
2022-09-17 18:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Looks to Recover as Strong Dollar and Demand Concerns Weigh; 90.00 Level is Key
2022-09-16 12:09:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-09-17 18:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-17 22:00:00
Gold Price Forecast Continues to Be Bearish
2022-09-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD Could Slump to Multi-Decade Lows
2022-09-17 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Slumps to a 37-Year Low Ahead of the BoE
2022-09-16 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY at Pivotal Point Ahead of Fed, BoJ Rate Decision
2022-09-18 03:00:00
How Will US Inflation Data Impact the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-16 15:30:00
More View more
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Index Gained, Bullish Rectangle in Focus

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Index Gained, Bullish Rectangle in Focus

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, DXY Index, Bullish Rectangle, RSI – Weekly Technical Outlook

  • US Dollar gained this past week, but uptrend did not continue
  • Still, the weekly and daily settings hint at an upward outlook
  • Will a Bullish Rectangle formation unfold on the 4-hour chart?

{{GUIDE|THE_FUNDAMENTALS_OF_BREAKOUT_TRADING}}

US Dollar Technical Forecast – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar aimed higher this past week, but prices were unable to extend the dominant uptrend. This can be seen by looking at the DXY Dollar Index weekly chart below. Prices have been rallying since the middle of 2021 exponentially. In early September, the US Dollar left behind resistance at 110.786. Even though prices rallied over the past 5 trading sessions, they were unable to reach the former. Still, the broader upside focus remains intact. Negative RSI divergence is persisting, however, showing that upside momentum is fading.

DXY Dollar Index Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

DXY Daily Chart

Switching to the DXY daily chart, we can take a closer look at where key resistance is. This appears to be the 110.317 – 110.786 zone. The latter is made up of September 7th highs. Clearing this range would open the door to resuming the uptrend. That exposes the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci extensions at 111.48 and 112.51, respectively. In the event of a turn lower, immediate support appears to be the 109.29 inflection point. Further losses subsequently place the focus on the September 13th low at 109.29. This is also where the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) may kick in, maintaining the dominant upside focus. If not, the 100-day SMA would likely be the next key level below.

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY 4-Hour Chart

For a more immediate picture of what we could expect in the coming sessions, we can look at the 4-hour chart. The DXY index appears to be trading within the boundaries of a Bullish Rectangle chart formation. Clearing the ceiling and confirming the breakout may open the door to uptrend resumption towards 110.786. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on 107.68. On balance, the technical posture continues to hint at a cautiously bullish bias.

image3.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-09-17 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Struggling as Technical Hurdles and Depressed Oil Prices Form Perfect Cocktail
Canadian Dollar Forecast: CAD Struggling as Technical Hurdles and Depressed Oil Prices Form Perfect Cocktail
2022-09-17 04:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Diverging Trends in XAU/USD and XAG/USD
2022-09-16 20:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bear Market Lows Coming into Focus
2022-09-16 13:00:00
Advertisement