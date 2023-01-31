 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Euro Steadies Ahead of Crucial Fed and ECB Meetings This Week. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-01-31 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Capsizes After Finally Overcoming 200-Day SMA, Beware More Volatility
2023-01-30 21:00:38
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance
2023-01-30 15:20:34
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Settling in a Range?
2023-01-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
2023-01-30 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-01-31 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Looking for Cues from the Fed
2023-01-31 03:00:00
More View More
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Australian Dollar, Japanese Yen – Price Action Setups:

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge in Focus

The US Dollar has been gaining against the Euro in recent days. This follows EUR/USD testing the ceiling of a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. Now, the pair is aiming toward the floor of the pattern. While the price trend may remain bullish within the wedge, a breakout below (1.0787 – 1.0713) would open the door to resuming the dominant downtrend from last year. Otherwise, pushing above the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 1.0941 exposes the April 2022 high.

EUR/USD Daily Chart – Rising Wedge in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Double Top to Emerge?

The US Dollar is trying to hold its ground against the British Pound after Sterling bounced back to the December high. This makes for a zone of resistance between 1.2293 – 1.2444. A turn back lower towards 1.1951 could see a bearish Double Top emerge. Confirming a breakout under 1.1951 would open the door to extending losses toward the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Otherwise, breaking above exposes the May 2022 high at 1.2667.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Double Top to Emerge?

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Turning Lower to Rising Wedge Support?

The US Dollar is also turning against the Australian Dollar. In recent days, AUD/USD rejected the August 2022 high at 0.7137, falling back toward the floor of a bearish Rising Wedge. Like EUR/USD, the near-term outlook remains bullish as prices consolidate higher within the wedge. However, breaking lower would open the door to a reversal, exposing the 100-day SMA. Meanwhile, pushing above 0.7137 opens the door to revisiting the June 2022 high at 0.7283.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Daily Chart – Turning Lower to Rising Wedge Support?

Chart Created in TradingView

USD/JPY Daily Chart – Falling Trendline in Focus

The US Dollar might be readying to reverse higher against the Japanese Yen. That is because USD/JPY broke above the key falling trendline from October. Granted, this push has been lackluster so far. Further gains could increasingly open the door to a reversal. In such an outcome, keep a close eye on the 50-day SMA. The latter could hold as resistance, maintaining the downside focus. Key support is the 100% Fibonacci extension level at 127.98. Falling under it exposes the May 2022 low at 126.362.

USD/JPY Daily Chart – Falling Trendline in Focus

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Kospi to Catch Up?
ASX 200 and KOSPI Technical Outlook: Kospi to Catch Up?
2023-01-31 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Looking for Cues from the Fed
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: Looking for Cues from the Fed
2023-01-31 03:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Start the Week with More Pain, Eyes on a Doji
Natural Gas Prices Start the Week with More Pain, Eyes on a Doji
2023-01-31 00:00:00
Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle
Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle
2023-01-30 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 31, 2023