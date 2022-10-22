Sterling Technical Forecast: Directionless GBP Likely to Remain Volatile

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Ahead with USDJPY Intervention, US GDP for S&P 500, ECB Rate Decision for EURUSD
2022-10-22 04:45:18
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak
2022-10-22 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
2022-10-22 15:00:14
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
2022-10-22 09:00:36
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Technical Forecast: Directionless GBP Likely to Remain Volatile
2022-10-22 21:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Increased GBP Volatility as Tory MPs Decide on a New Leader
2022-10-21 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Volatility Ahead with USDJPY Intervention, US GDP for S&P 500, ECB Rate Decision for EURUSD
2022-10-22 04:45:18
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
More View more
Sterling Technical Forecast: Directionless GBP Likely to Remain Volatile

Sterling Technical Forecast: Directionless GBP Likely to Remain Volatile

Richard Snow, Analyst

Pound Sterling Technical Forecast: Mixed

  • GBP/USD price action poses a stern challenge as excessive volatility brings massive price swings
  • A distinct lack of direction in the pair opens up potential range trading opportunities
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The pound sterling has endured a roller coaster ride ever since the former UK finance minister Kwarteng announced unfunded tax cuts and potentially open-ended borrowing as part of the government’s new growth plan. GBP/USD has recovered from the shock low of 1.0340 and trades slightly lower than the levels witnessed prior to the September 23rd announcement.

The ‘mixed’ bias for cable emanates from the fact that the long-term downtrend remains intact but higher lows since the latter stages of September leaves the door open for a possible bullish reversal. In times when markets lack a discernable direction, range trading setups warrant further attention.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

The daily GBP/USD chart reveals a rather complicated picture that is worth exploring further. Cable trades well above the September low and has failed to rally on the back of the recent recovery. It would appear that the local currency, like the rest of the nation, is suffering from a lack of direction.

The daily chart shows a narrowing pattern emerging as the pair posts higher lows and lower highs – hinting at a possible period of consolidation in the week to come. Further complicating the outlook is the recent break above trendline resistance and the retest of the trendline (this time as support) on Friday around the 1.1110 level. A daily and weekly close above the trendline is likely to keep bulls engaged into the start of next week. However, price action would have to trade above 1.1410 and take out the high at 1.1495 if a longer-term move is to be entertained.

On the other hand, a break below the descending trendline and 1.1110 reignites a longer-term bearish continuation with 1.0923 the nearest level of support

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Potential For GBP Range Trading

The 4-hour chart reveals considerable resistance at 1.1460 level (purple rectangle) which has led to the latest sequence of price declines heading into the weekend. This potential trading range will be tested in the early stages of next week. Levels of resistance and support (highlighted in yellow) are clearly defined. One thing to keep in mind when trading ranges is to adopt sound risk management to mitigate the risk of directional breakouts.

GBP/USD 4-Hour Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Price action starting form next week is likely to respond to developments in the leadership race for the position of UK prime minister. As the election process draws on, GBP/USD is likely to oscillate. There is also a chance that the race is decided by Monday afternoon, in which case, cable may receive a slight boost.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast Looking Bullish
2022-10-22 09:00:36
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big Picture Remains Weak
2022-10-22 03:00:00
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
Gold and Silver Technical Forecast: Technicals Hint at Potential Upside but Dollar Strength May Cap Gains
2022-10-21 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Week Ten
2022-10-21 14:30:31
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish