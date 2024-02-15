 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Move Higher Again​​​​

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Move Higher Again​​​​

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis, and Charts

S&P 500 back above 5000

​Wednesday saw the index recover from Tuesday’s losses, holding uptrend support from late October.​It has pushed above 5000 in early trading, and looks set to move towards fresh record highs above the previous high of 5049.

​A close below trendline support could mark a more bearish development, opening the way in the short-term toward the 50-day simple moving average.

S&P500 Daily Chart

See how changes in daily and weekly sentiment can affect price action:

​ ​Nasdaq 100 resumes its march higher

​This index has also held trendline support from early January, with Tuesday’s selloff failing to turn into anything more substantial.​A push to new record highs would also be a plausible outcome here, with the highs at 18,043 from Monday forming the only area of potential resistance.

​A close below 17,500 would be needed to indicate that some near-term weakness is at hand.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Nikkei 225 rallies again

​News that Japan fell into recession in Q4 has not dented this index.​The Nikkei shrugged off the US inflation data on Tuesday and continued to move higher. It now looks likely it will test Tuesday’s high at 38,406. Beyond this likes the record high at 38,951.

​In the short-term, a pullback may target trendline support from early January, taking the index down towards 36,000.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

