EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EU Inflation Data Bolsters Case for June Rate Cut
2024-04-17 14:10:48
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Gold, WTI Crude Oil, S&P 500
2024-04-15 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Market Sentiment Analysis and Outlook: Crude Oil, Dow 30, AUD/USD
2024-04-17 17:00:00
​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​
2024-04-16 10:00:03
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Mastering Strategies to Trade Gold and Silver: Insights on Precious Metals
2024-04-17 01:15:00
Gold Remains at Elevated Levels Amid Ongoing Geopolitical Uncertainty
2024-04-16 15:03:22
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
UK Inflation Surprise: CPI Drops Less Than Expected, Boosting GBP
2024-04-17 07:30:24
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 17, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Still on Bullish Path; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-04-17 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Potential Set-Ups
2024-04-17 11:00:38
Risk Sentiment in Full View as Israel-Iran Conflict is Likely to Continue

Risk Sentiment in Full View as Israel-Iran Conflict is Likely to Continue

Risk assets, like the S&P 500, have printed the deepest pullback witnessed throughout the latest bull run as concerns around a broader Middle East conflict build and The Fed appears more likely to delay rate cuts due to stubborn inflation.

(AI Video Summary)

Escalating geopolitical tensions due to Iran’s preparation for an Israeli attack, following conflict involving drone strikes. This uncertainty, coupled with unexpected inflation directions contrary to Federal Reserve hopes, has prompted a stronger dollar, negatively impacting equity markets like the S&P 500. The Fed's revised forecast suggests fewer interest rate cuts, intensifying market concerns. Additionally, U.K. economic data indicating rising unemployment but stubborn wage inflation presents challenges for the Bank of England. Inflation levels surpassing estimates have influenced the British pound, while speculation about Japanese yen intervention at the 155 dollar-yen level adds to market volatility. Gold remains resilient, supported by central bank and retail purchases amidst geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

