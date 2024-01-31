 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Jan 31, 2024
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Steadies After German Inflation Falls, FOMC Decision Up Next
2024-01-31 13:42:15
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
2024-01-30 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Jan 31, 2024
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US' Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Bullish
Jan 31, 2024
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Resume their March Higher
2024-01-30 12:30:49
2024-01-30 12:30:49
Gold
Bullish
Jan 31, 2024
News
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100
2024-01-30 17:00:00
2024-01-30 17:00:00
IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience
2024-01-30 15:41:44
2024-01-30 15:41:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Jan 31, 2024
News
Pound (GBP/USD) Outlook: Cable Jumps in the Lead up to FOMC
2024-01-31 15:42:24
2024-01-31 15:42:24
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
2024-01-30 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Jan 31, 2024
News
Japanese Yen Weakens As Perky Dollar Looks To Fed Guidance
2024-01-31 12:30:44
2024-01-31 12:30:44
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
2024-01-30 22:00:00
Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut

Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut

Richard Snow, Strategist

Markets are calm ahead of the FOMC decision later this evening where it is widely anticipated there will be little new information to digest. Powell's press conference may provide more detail but the data-dependent Fed is likely to simply extend its cautious approach.

(AI Video Summary)

The market update talks about an important meeting called the FOMC, where a group of people will discuss and make decisions about the economy. People are really excited to hear what Jerome Powell and the rest of the committee have to say. Although there probably won't be any immediate changes to the interest rate, people are curious if there might be a rate cut in March or a delay until May.

The Federal Reserve, or Fed for short, usually takes a cautious approach when making decisions about the economy. Right now, the US economy is doing well and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has even raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2024, pointing to the US as one of the strong performers. The Fed wants to avoid making rate cuts if the economy is already strong, especially if there are any issues in the Red Sea region or if prices are rising. So, the committee will use February to gather more information and lay the groundwork for a possible rate cut.

It's important to know that the members of the Fed who get to vote on these decisions this year lean more towards wanting to keep the interest rates high. This suggests that the first rate cut might happen in May.

The video also mentions something called the dollar basket, which is a way to measure the value of the US dollar compared to other currencies. Right now, the dollar basket is not giving us any clear signals about which direction it's headed in. So even though there is some negative economic news coming from Europe, the currency pair EUR/USD is finding it difficult to go lower. This means that there is a certain level of support and the currency pair might not go much below that level (around 1.0831).

The main focus of the day is the FOMC decision and Jerome Powell's press conference afterwards. They might talk about making changes to something called quantitative tightening, but with the current financial conditions, it's possible that nothing will change. The meeting might not lead to big changes, except for some small tweaks in wording within the policy statement - removing the need to address potential rate hikes. People are looking towards March and May as possible meetings that could influence the path of the dollar.

