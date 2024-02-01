Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holding Post-FOMC Gains for Now, Gold Continues to Nudge Higher
2024-02-01 08:49:38
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
US Dollar Looks to Jobs Data After Fed; Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-31 23:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged as Expected

Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups

Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese Yen Adds to Bullish Lift

The Japanese yen appears to be building on some early upward momentum, in the aftermath of a moderately hawkish Bank of Japan meeting in January. While there was no change to negative interest rate or alterations to the ongoing yield curve control, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda sees the likelihood of reaching the 2% target as “gradually increasing”. A simple, constructed Japanese yen index below shows a steady rise in the value of the yen yesterday and today thus far.

Constructed Japanese Yen Index- Equal Weighted Average of USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly hanging man candle was identified in the weekly US dollar forecast and it signalled a possible move lower in USD/JPY ahead of this week. Since then, the subsequent red candle (this week thus far) heads lower, testing the 146.56 mark.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart shows the invalidation of a developing bullish pennant as price action heads lower. This presented an example where the longer timeframe view clashed with shorter-term, daily developments -highlighting the importance of multi-timeframe analysis and recognition of the longer-term dynamics.

The pair currently tests the 146.50 level with 145 not far away. It is then that the 200-day simple moving average appears at long-term channel support. The zone of support may be difficult to breach should price action drop enough to test the area.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Approaches Key Pivot Point

EUR/JPY signalled a slowdown in bullish momentum (evidenced by longer upper wicks) before stalling and heading lower. The pair now tests the 50-day simple moving average but more importantly, heads towards a key pivot point in 157.94. The level has come into play as resistance in June, July and December of last year and provided a zone of resistance throughout September (on a closing basis).

The recent selloff has been characterised by two bearish engulfing candles, helping to spur on sellers. The 200 SMA is the next level of support at 156.64 if the pair has enough momentum to breach 157.94. In the event Support process too much to handle once again, 159.76.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/JPY ‘Double Top’ Limits Further Upside Potential

On the weekly GBP/USD chart, a notable double top appears to be limiting a bullish continuation over the long-term. 188.80 has proven to be too tough to crack with prices easing before potentially attempting another go.

GBP/USD Weekly Chart

image5.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD exhibited very little movement considering we heard from the Bank of England provide its monetary policy update alongside the release of its updated forecasts. 188.80 appears a long way away now that the pair had headed lower in recent sessions.

184.00 flat is the next level of support to keep in mind as it also coincides with the 50-day simple moving average. The MACD supports the continuation of bearish momentum after exhibiting a bearish crossover and the RSI currently sits in the neutral zone – suggesting that any attempt to arrest this decline would have to be substantial.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image6.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next
Fed and BoE leave interest rates untouched, Apple, Amazon, and Meta earnings next
2024-02-01 14:30:27
Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut
Markets Await the FOMC and Look for Clues Around First Rate Cut
2024-01-31 16:30:47
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
US Dollar Setups Before Fed– EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD; Volatility Ahead
2024-01-30 22:00:00
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 1, 2024