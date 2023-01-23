Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Outlook: ECB vs Fed Continues Next Week, EUR/USD Seeks Breakout
2023-01-22 08:00:11
What Leads Dollar and S&P 500 to Stop Flirting With Volatility and Break Congestion?
2023-01-21 01:45:42
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds Gains On Hopes For China Demand Rebound
2023-01-20 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Spooked by US Data, IEA Report as WTI Turns to EIA Inventories
2023-01-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Australian Dollar, Dow Jones at Risk as Fed Officials Stress Tight Policy Ahead
2023-01-20 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Dismal December Retail Sales Leads Cable Lower
2023-01-20 09:15:02
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-01-23 01:59:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Canadian Dollar, BoC, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2023-01-22 16:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Appreciation Pauses as Technical Signals Ask Questions. Lower USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, Bollinger, Momentum - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has steadied at the open of the week as markets recalibrate
  • The leading components of the Ichimoku Cloud might be pivotal for direction
  • If the trend remains in play, how low will USD/JPY go?
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY ICHIMOKU CLOUD

The Japanese Yen depreciated against the US Dollar going into the end of last week, but USD/JPY remains in a descending trend channel.

In late November the price moved below the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, which is often referred to as the Ichimoku Cloud, and confirmed the end of the preceding bullish run.

That initial move also went below the Senkou Span A (Leading Span A) and the Senkou Span B (Leading Span B) to indicate that bearish momentum could unfold, which did happen in this instance.

It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

The price tried to move back above both of the Senkou Spans but has been unable to close above both of them. This could suggest that the bearish momentum remains intact for now.

If a daily close occurs above both of these Senkou Span, it may indicate a pause in bearish momentum or, a potential reversal.

Nearby resistance could be at the breakpoints of 130.40 and 130.57 which currently coincide with a descending trend line. Further up, resistance might be at the prior peaks of 131.58 and 134.77.

On the downside, support might lie at the April and May lows from last year at 125.11, 126.33 and 126.36. Last Monday’s low of 127.22 could provide close-by support.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Looking at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band and a series of SMAs, USD/JPY might be at a crossroads and the next week or so could be vital for direction.

After a recent sell-off that broke below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band, the price moved back inside the band.

Sideways price action has unfolded since then and it might signal that the bearish run has paused and may open the possibility of a reversal.

The price is currently below the 10-, 21-, 55-, 100- and 200-day SMAs and this may suggest that bearish momentum is evolving. It should be noted though that the 10-day SMA is nearby.

The gradients on the short and medium-term SMA are negative but the longer-term SMAs have positive gradients. Should those latter SMAs roll over, it could indicate further bearish momentum is unfolding.

The 21-day SMA currently coincides with a descending trend line at 131.20 and may also offer resistance.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Natural Gas Prices Week Ahead: Downside Remains in Focus After Head & Shoulders
Natural Gas Prices Week Ahead: Downside Remains in Focus After Head & Shoulders
2023-01-23 00:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Resilience Holds at Nine-Month High
2023-01-21 07:00:39
Natural Gas Prices Aim for Fifth Week of Losses, Doji in Focus Before Support
Natural Gas Prices Aim for Fifth Week of Losses, Doji in Focus Before Support
2023-01-20 04:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Medium-Term Trajectory Turning Up?
2023-01-20 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 23, 2023