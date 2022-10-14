 Skip to content
Gold Technical Forecast: Can XAU/USD Bears Break Critical Support?

Gold Technical Forecast: Can XAU/USD Bears Break Critical Support?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold Weekly Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold prices rebound off key support as bulls bounce off 1640.
  • USD strength holds XAU/USD at bay as technical levels hold
  • Gold futures firm above the April 2020 low of 1638.2
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

Gold prices have continued to dwindle as USD strength drives XAU/USD lower. With a strong bearish trend currently intact, a temporary retest of 1622 allowed bulls to push prices higher before running into resistance at 1738.7 (trendline resistance).

After a strong decline from the March high of 2078.8, a strong US Dollar and higher rates have continued to weigh on the precious metal, driving prices back towards the 1640 – 1650 zone.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa - TradingView

As key Fibonacci levels continue to provide support and resistance for Gold, a break of the September low of 1622.2 would be required before bears can claim 1600. Meanwhile, with another narrow range forming between 1646 & 1738, a move higher could drive the upside move towards 1800.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

The remaining question is whether bears can break this support. The zone that runs from 1680-1700 has been in-play multiple times over the past couple of years, ever since gold topped-out in the summer of 2020. However, if prices hold below the psych level of 1650, it could be possible for bears to drive prices back towards 1600.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

