EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gets a Reprieve with the Dollar on Offer Today
2023-09-28 15:17:15
Euro Technical Update: EUR/USD Eyes Worst Week Since May, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-09-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Crude Prices Close In On $100 As Markets Fret Tighter Supply
2023-09-28 11:00:35
Asia Day Ahead: Nikkei at Near-Term Support, Brent Crude Eyeing September High
2023-09-28 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Gains, Retail Traders Becoming Even More Bullish XAU/USD
2023-09-28 23:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Where’s the Bottom for Gold?
2023-09-28 12:53:32
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Susceptible Pound Looks for Reprieve
2023-09-28 08:03:43
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Pauses after Breakout as FX Intervention Risks Grow
2023-09-28 17:30:00
How Much More Upside in US Dollar? EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2023-09-28 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Gains, Retail Traders Becoming Even More Bullish XAU/USD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Update

  • Gold prices extend losses on rising Treasury yields
  • Retail traders are becoming even more bullish XAU
  • With prices extending the downtrend, what are key levels ahead?
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices have been sinking in recent days, succumbing to a stronger US Dollar and rising Treasury yields. In response, retail traders have been becoming more bullish XAU/USD. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which usually functions as a contrarian indicator. With that in mind, could further pain be in store for the yellow metal?

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that a commanding majority of 82% are net-long XAU/USD. Since most of them are biased to the upside, this continues to hint that prices may fall down the road. This is as upside exposure has increased by 6.74% and 22.71% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall bets and recent changes offers a stronger bearish contrarian outlook.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% -7% 4%
Weekly 23% -26% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide
Gold Client Positioning

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart below, gold has confirmed a breakout under rising support from February. That is increasingly offering a stronger bearish technical bias. Now, immediate support is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement around 1848.

Prices may bounce here, opening the door to revisiting the August swing low around 1884.89. Otherwise, clearing lower exposes the February low of 1804.78, opening the door to continuing the top in prices since earlier this year.

How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Sep 28, 2023