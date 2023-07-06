Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/GBP, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-06 10:40:10
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Firms on OPEC+ Intentions and API Data. Will WTI Break the Range?
2023-07-06 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hawkish Fed Minutes put Pressure on Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40
2023-07-06 09:30:42
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-07-06 23:00:00
Gold Prices on Downward Path and Probing Key Support Level Before US Jobs Data
2023-07-06 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Outlook: Analysis of GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD
2023-07-06 12:30:53
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Latest – Japanese Yen Fight Back Thwarted by Rising US Bond Yields
2023-07-06 13:54:59
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
More View More
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders

Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Fall Amid Bullish Retail Traders

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, Silver, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Commodities Update

  • Gold and silver prices have been in a downtrend since May
  • Retail traders have responded by boosting upside exposure
  • Is this a stronger bearish signal for XAU/USD, XAG/USD?
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold and silver prices have been in a prolonged downtrend since topping in May. In response, retail traders have been gradually increasing upside exposure in XAU/USD and XAG/USD. This can be seen by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS). IGCS typically functions as a contrarian indicator, especially in trending markets. With that in mind, could further pain be ahead for these precious metals?

Gold Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 76% of retail traders are net-long gold. Since most of them are biased higher, this hints that prices may fall further. This is as downside exposure decreased by 13.02% and 14.63% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of overall positioning and changes in recent exposure offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Client Positioning

XAU/USD Daily Chart

On the daily chart, gold has been in a near-term downtrend since May. In June, XAU/USD confirmed a breakout under the rising support line from November. That opened the door to an increasingly bearish technical bias. Since then, the price has been stabilizing around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1903. A confirmatory downside breakout exposes the midpoint of 1848. Otherwise, near-term resistance seems to be the inflection point at 1936.9.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart Created in Trading View

Silver Sentiment Outlook - Bearish

The IGCS gauge displays that roughly 85% of retail traders are net-long silver. Since the majority are biased to the upside, this hints prices may continue lower down the road. This is as downside exposure declined by 12.89% and 60.60% compared to yesterday and last week, respectively. With that in mind, the combination of recent changes and overall exposure offers a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide
 Silver Client Positioning

XAG/USD Daily Chart

Looking at the daily chart, silver remains in a downtrend as well. The difference with gold is that XAG/USD remains long-term biased upward by rising support from September. That said, a falling trendline from May is holding as resistance, maintaining the near-term downtrend. Immediate support as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 22.29. Clearing this price exposes rising support. Otherwise, breaking above falling resistance releases the 38.2% level at 23.75.

image4.png

Chart Created in Trading View

-- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-27 03:00:00
Australian Dollar Softens After Bull Run. Will AUD/USD Test Support Levels?
Australian Dollar Softens After Bull Run. Will AUD/USD Test Support Levels?
2023-06-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Outlook Steadies After a Test Lower that May Prove Pivotal. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-06-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
Gold Price Setup: Can Stretched Long Positioning in XAU/USD Trump Technicals?
2023-06-08 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023
Silver
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 6, 2023