​​​​​Dow, S&P 500 and Nikkei 225 Under Pressure as Geopolitical Tensions Rise​​​​​

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

Recommended by Chris Beauchamp Get Your Free Equities Forecast Get My Guide

​​​Dow suffers near-6% correction

​Further risk-off moves have driven the Dow to its lowest level since mid-January. So far the index is down 5,8% from the highs at the end of March.​Further declines would target the 37,129 support level from December and January, while below this comes 36,950, the record high from late 2021.

​A close back above the 38,000 level might signal that a low is in place in the short term.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

​

​S&P 500 holds above 5000 for now

​A slightly more modest pullback has taken place here, and so far the index remains above 5000.​In the event of a larger pullback, the price will head towards the 100-day simple moving average (SMA), and then to the previous high at 4806, from 2021.

​Buyers have been unable to mount any kind of response to the selling of the previous two sessions, but a recovery above the 50-day SMA might signal that a low is in place.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

Recommended by Chris Beauchamp Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast Get My Guide

​ ​Nikkei 225 at a four-week low

​A further run of losses has taken the index back to a one-month low.​A close below this level would open the way to 37,000, the high from early January, with the 100-day SMA coming into play before this.

​ ​A close above Monday’s high of 39,500 could suggest that a low has formed.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart