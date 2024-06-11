 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Continues to Stumble as Periphery Bond Yields Come into Focus
2024-06-11 14:02:32
Euro, CAC 40 Sink on French Snap Election Call; EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2024-06-10 07:52:27
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress
2024-06-11 12:00:33
Nasdaq 100 at new record, while Dow and CAC40 also move higher
2024-06-06 10:33:47
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Update – Risk Sentiment Slips, Gold, VIX Better Bid as US CPI and FOMC Near
2024-06-11 16:30:35
Gold and Silver Struggling to Push Higher, UST 2Yr Yields Remain Elevated
2024-06-10 14:03:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Sheds Jobs but Pay Grows to 5.9% - Complicating BoE Rate Outlook
2024-06-11 08:00:46
Sterling Outlook: UK Jobs, Growth Data Considered in a Busy US-Focused Week
2024-06-10 10:21:44
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Drifts Higher, Will the BoJ Announce Bond Tapering at Friday’s Policy Meeting?
2024-06-11 09:55:16
USD/JPY Below 156.00 on US Dollar Weakness, US Jobs Data Remains Key
2024-06-04 07:55:49
More View More
​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress

​​​​​​Dow Muted in Early Trading, while Nasdaq 100 Returns to Recent Highs and Nikkei 225 Makes Progress

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow stabilises but struggles to move higher

​After dropping back on Friday the index managed to recover on Monday, holding above the lows of Friday’s session. ​This allows the price to begin a move back towards the previous highs at 40,000, so long as the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) continues to underpin the price.

​Short-term weakness targets the late May lows around 38,000.

Dow Jones 30 Daily Chart

Wall Street Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% -2% 1%
Weekly -9% 5% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 is back at a record high

​Apple’s conference weighed on the Apple stock price, but gains for Microsoft and Nvidia helped the index to move higher on Monday, moving back towards the highs seen on Friday.​A move to new record highs looks to be in play once again, building on the rally from late May.

​A close back below 18,950 might then point to some additional short-term weakness.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 testing May highs

​The index enjoyed solid gains on Monday, recouping the losses of the second half of last week.​In the short-term, a close above 39,477, the 20 May high, would mark a fresh bullish development, and potentially spark a move back towards the March record highs.

​A reversal back below the 50-day SMA would be needed to negate this bullish outlook.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 drop on European elections shift to the right and French snap election
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and CAC 40 drop on European elections shift to the right and French snap election
2024-06-10 12:00:26
Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
Will the Massive NFP Surprise Influence Fed Thinking ahead of FOMC?
2024-06-07 17:00:10
AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility
AUD, CAD Technical Update: NFP Data Provides Plenty of Volatility
2024-06-07 15:30:46
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 await US Non-Farm Payrolls report
2024-06-07 11:00:23
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 11, 2024