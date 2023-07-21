US Dollar Recovery this Week Faces Next Key Obstacle, Where to for DXY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
2023-07-21 04:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Fading Into Central Bank Week?
2023-07-20 07:59:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Breakdown in Play after Confluence Resistance Rejection
2023-07-20 19:00:00
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess US Dollar Direction. Will WTI Regain High Ground?
2023-07-20 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Dow Makes Progress and Nasdaq 100 Edges Lower, but Nikkei 225 Comes Under Pressure​​​​
2023-07-20 09:30:40
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Suffers Setback as USD and Yields Blast Off. Will XAU/USD Break Down?
2023-07-20 17:00:00
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Positive Retail Sales Temporarily Lifts the Pound
2023-07-21 07:54:41
British Pound Update: GBP/USD and GBY/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-07-20 13:30:01
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Steady After CPI; USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, MXN/JPY Price Action
2023-07-21 06:00:00
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Higher Following Trade Surplus in June
2023-07-20 10:30:08
More View More
US Dollar Recovery this Week Faces Next Key Obstacle, Where to for DXY?

US Dollar Recovery this Week Faces Next Key Obstacle, Where to for DXY?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

US Dollar, DXY, Weekly, Daily – Technical Update:

  • US Dollar up about 0.8% this week so far, ready for comeback?
  • Weekly bearish breakout losing steam, prices back to resistance
  • Watch for key moving averages on the daily chart, will they hold?
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY Weekly Chart

The DXY Dollar index fell about 2.3% last week, marking the worst 5-day period since November. Using the weekly setting below, we can get an idea of how prices have behaved since then heading into the end of July. Prices broke under the 100-week Simple Moving Average (SMA). That has opened the door to a broader bearish shift.

That said, an upside close this week could somewhat undermine this breakout. At about 0.8%, that is the most since mid-June. Further confirmation places the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 98.97. Falling under the latter would offer a stronger broader downside technical bias. We can analyze the daily setting to get a better idea of how prices have been stabilizing of late.

DXY Weekly Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

DXY Daily Chart

On the daily chart, the DXY Dollar Index has found a new level of support around 99.57. This followed a breakout under the 100.82 – 101.02 support zone. This range was established back in February and held on multiple occasions in April and May. With Thursday’s ascent, prices are back at this zone which is holding as new resistance.

Piercing through this area opens the door to an extended near-term upward move. That places the focus on the 20- and 50-day SMAs. These could hold as resistance, maintaining the dominant downside bias. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus back on 99.57. Beyond this price sits the March 31st low at 97.68.

DXY Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
Euro Technical Outlook – A Retreat from Lofty Levels. Will EUR/USD Reverse?
2023-07-21 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
FTSE Overcomes Two Major Hurdles, GBP Declines
FTSE Overcomes Two Major Hurdles, GBP Declines
2023-07-20 14:25:48
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
Gold Price Trend Focuses Back on Broader Upside Bias Since the End of Last Year
2023-07-20 05:30:00
Advertisement