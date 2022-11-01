 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: China Covid Woes Weigh on Prices as Traders Eye Inventory Data
2022-11-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Slips to Start the Week Ahead of RBA, Fed and BoE Rate Decisions
2022-10-31 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?
2022-11-01 05:00:00
Dow Closes Out Its Best Month Since 1976 But Fed Anticipation Will Throttle
2022-11-01 03:00:46
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Falls Towards Monthly Low After Failing to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-11-01 01:00:15
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Effort Falters - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-10-31 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD’s Outlook Remains Bleak Ahead of BoE’s November Meeting
2022-10-31 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA with Fed Rate Decision on Tap
2022-10-31 21:30:15
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-31 14:30:00
More View more
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Will Dominant Downtrends Hold Next?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Trendlines, Ascending Triangle – Technical Analysis

  • Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 futures face key technical tests next
  • They remain in dominant downtrends despite recent gains
  • Will resistance hold? Nasdaq eyeing Ascending Triangle

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Dow Jones futures may face a key technical test in the coming sessions. The index has rallied over 15 percent since September to retest a falling zone of resistance going back to the beginning of this year. The latter may hold, reinstating the downside bias. Also standing in the way above is the key 33169 – 33434 resistance zone.

The combination of these two technical barriers could prove to be formidable. A turn lower places the focus on the near-term 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). It could hold as support, maintaining a near-term upward trajectory. Otherwise, resuming losses would place the focus on the October low at 28635. Clearing resistance opens the door to face the August peak at 34246 before the 35190 – 35413 zone nears.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

Dow Jones Technical Analysis, 4-Hour Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart can give a better picture of the near-term focus. On this timeframe, the 20- and 50-period lines point upward. Clearing the 32625 – 33002 resistance zone opens the door to testing the August peak. Otherwise, confirming a breakout under the SMAs opens the door to testing 30877 followed by 30102.

Dow Jones Technical Analysis, 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 futures have been consolidating above September 2020 lows. This followed the presence of positive RSI divergence, which showed that downside momentum was fading. A Bullish Engulfing also soon emerged, opening the door to a reversal given confirmation. The near-term falling trendline from August has also been containing prices.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Given the proximity of the Nasdaq to the latter, either a breakout or reinforcement of the trendline is likely in the cards soon. Confirming a breakout exposes the 100-day SMA. The latter could hold, reinstating the dominant downside focus. If not, prices may find themselves accelerating toward the August peak at 13740.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis, 4-Hour Chart

Zooming in on the 4-hour chart reveals that an Ascending Triangle seems to be in the works. The ceiling seems to be at 11734, with rising support from early October making up the floor. The direction of the triangle’s breakout could be key for the coming trend. Breaking higher opens the door to reversing the downtrend since August. Otherwise, a downside breakout exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 10106.

Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis, 4-Hour Chart

Chart Created in Trading View

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 16, 2022 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,260.30.
2022-10-31 14:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 21, 2022 when US 500 traded near 3,767.83.
2022-10-28 17:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/CHF since Jun 14 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
2022-10-28 15:23:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Jun 14, 2022 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.04.
2022-10-28 12:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Mixed