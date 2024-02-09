CPI Revisions Have Little Impact on USD and Equity Indices Reach New Highs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Ticks Lower As Weaker German Inflation Confirmed, ECB Still In A Bind
2024-02-09 11:00:00
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Crude Oil Prices Supported By US Inventory Levels, Geopolitics
2024-02-07 14:30:07
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high
2024-02-09 13:00:00
Dow Edges Lower and Nasdaq 100 Holds up, While Hang Seng Surges​
2024-02-06 11:00:35
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Watching Seasonal CPI Adjustments on Friday
2024-02-09 09:30:00
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
British Pound Falls Back Into Red As Dollar Fights Back, Central Bank Speakers Eyed
2024-02-08 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Feb 9, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bearish Signs Build; Setups on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-02-08 18:30:00
Yen Softens as Senior BoJ Official Favours a Cautious Exit from Negative Rates
2024-02-08 09:21:36
More View More
CPI Revisions Have Little Impact on USD and Equity Indices Reach New Highs

CPI Revisions Have Little Impact on USD and Equity Indices Reach New Highs

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
US Dollar Eyes US CPI for Fresh Signals, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2024-02-08 21:35:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Forecast: Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-06 23:30:00
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
Gold in Jeopardy, Oil Saved by Trendline Support, Nasdaq 100 Defies Resistance
2024-02-05 22:45:00
USD Picks up Momentum as the Start of a Quiet Week, RBA in View
USD Picks up Momentum as the Start of a Quiet Week, RBA in View
2024-02-05 16:29:38
Advertisement