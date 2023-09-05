 Skip to Content
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17.

Research Team

AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.05% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
AUD/JPYBEARISH50.63%49.37%

-5.66% Daily

4.17% Weekly

-15.95% Daily

-21.05% Weekly

-11.04% Daily

-10.02% Weekly

AUD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -16% -11%
Weekly 4% -21% -10%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17, price has moved 3.31% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.66% lower than yesterday and 4.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.95% lower than yesterday and 21.05% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

