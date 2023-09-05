AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 21.05% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|AUD/JPY
|BEARISH
|50.63%
|49.37%
-5.66% Daily
4.17% Weekly
-15.95% Daily
-21.05% Weekly
-11.04% Daily
-10.02% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-6%
|-16%
|-11%
|Weekly
|4%
|-21%
|-10%
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 15 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17, price has moved 3.31% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.66% lower than yesterday and 4.17% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.95% lower than yesterday and 21.05% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since May 15, 2023 when AUD/JPY traded near 91.17. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.