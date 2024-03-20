USD/JPY Selloff Continues Ahead of the FOMC Meeting

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest – ZEW Economic Sentiment Improves, EUR/USD Hinges on FOMC Decision
2024-03-19 11:12:57
Euro Higher Despite Market Worries of More Gradualist Fed
2024-03-18 12:30:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues
2024-03-19 13:00:31
​​​​​FTSE 100 Drops Back from Eight-Month High, while Dow and Nasdaq 100 Hold Steady
2024-03-15 11:00:48
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed on Hold, 2024 Policy Outlook Unchanged – Gold & US Dollar on the Move
2024-03-20 18:20:00
Fed Seen Holding Rates Steady; Policy Outlook to Drive Markets, US Dollar
2024-03-19 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Inflation Falls to a Two-Year Low, GBP/USD Stable, All Eyes on the Fed
2024-03-20 08:39:34
British Pound Wilts As Markets Await Both Fed and BoE
2024-03-19 14:52:41
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Selloff Continues Ahead of the FOMC Meeting
2024-03-20 14:08:55
Japanese Yen Outlook & Market Sentiment: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-03-19 16:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY Selloff Continues Ahead of the FOMC Meeting

USD/JPY Selloff Continues Ahead of the FOMC Meeting

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY, Fed Analysis

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Yen Looking Vulnerable Ahead of FOMC and All-Important Dot Plot

The yen continued to weaken against the dollar in the London AM session ahead of the crucial FOMC decision this evening. While there is no realistic expectation of a change in the Fed funds rate, market participants are eagerly awaiting the Fed’s ‘dot plot’ which maps out individual views on the likely path of interest rates in 2024, 2025, 2026 and in the ‘long-run’.

Stubborn US inflation has revealed its head in some form or another since December last year, forcing markets to factor in the potential for just two cuts this year (50 bps) and reinforce the need to keep rates elevated for longer. A relatively robust economy and a tight labour market add to the reasons why financial conditions may not be as tight as initially thought.

Fed Dot Plot from December 2023

image1.png

Source: US Federal Reserve, Refinitiv Workspace

Apart from the Fed’s dot plot, markets will be looking for clues on the timing of the first rate cut, as expectations are shifting from June towards July – something that is likely to support the greenback and weigh on the yen. In the early hours of Tuesday morning,

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/JPY Builds on Positive Momentum - Yen Sinks Post-BoJ Selloff

The yen has really struggled in the lead up to the BoJ rate hike on Tuesday after the Bank issued a very accommodative statement to support a historic decision to exit negative interest rates. Hiking interest rates normally provides some form of support for the local currency but when you consider the vast interest rate differential between the yen and most other major currencies, there is still a long way to go to reverse the carry trade.

Constructed, Equal-Weighted Japanese Yen Index (USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY)

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

image3.png

The daily USD/JPY chart shows the bullish acceleration from yesterday which has continued into today. Smashing past 150.00 with ease, the pair is currently testing the November swing high of 151.90 but fast approaching oversold territory via the RSI – meaning the move may soon look to pullback slightly before making a push towards levels not seen in 34-years. The 150 marker has now turned into support and could come back into play if the dot plot remains unchanged for 2024 (three rate cuts) but any dollar softness is likely to be short-lived given the fact the economy remains robust and signs of stubborn inflation are yet to disappear.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY is one of the more liquid FX pairs and often allows traders a way to speculate on interest rates via the carry trade phenomenon. Learn more here:

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

The weekly chart shows the broader, longer-term ascending channel which continues making higher highs and higher lows. The chart also highlights that such elevated levels have attracted attention from the Japanese Finance Ministry – although the main point of concern had been undesirable volatility at the time. The recent volatility is likely to warrant similar dissatisfaction meaning FX intervention threats to strengthen the yen may enter the fray once more.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image5.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed on Hold, 2024 Policy Outlook Unchanged – Gold & US Dollar on the Move
Fed on Hold, 2024 Policy Outlook Unchanged – Gold & US Dollar on the Move
2024-03-20 18:20:00
UK Inflation Falls to a Two-Year Low, GBP/USD Stable, All Eyes on the Fed
UK Inflation Falls to a Two-Year Low, GBP/USD Stable, All Eyes on the Fed
2024-03-20 08:39:34
Fed Seen Holding Rates Steady; Policy Outlook to Drive Markets, US Dollar
Fed Seen Holding Rates Steady; Policy Outlook to Drive Markets, US Dollar
2024-03-19 23:00:00
Lower Canadian CPI Brings Rate Cuts Closer While Fed Cuts Appear Delayed
Lower Canadian CPI Brings Rate Cuts Closer While Fed Cuts Appear Delayed
2024-03-19 19:11:01
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 20, 2024