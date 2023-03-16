USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall

US Dollar, Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook:

USD/JPY dips lower as rate expectations take a more dovish tone.

US Dollar struggles to gain traction while yields remain strained.

JPY holds of to safe-haven appeal but remains vulnerable to the Fed’s narrative.

USD/JPY continues lower on banking jitters and lower rate expectations

The safe-haven appeal of the Japanese Yen has recently bolstered demand for the currency, forcing USD/JPY lower. After the collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), fears of contagion and a potential banking crisis in the United States spread through markets.

As US authorities rushed in to assure clients that all deposits would be guaranteed by the Fed and the US Treasury, the probability of a 50-basis point rate hike faltered. With the FOMC meeting scheduled for next week, markets are now expecting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 25bps (0.25%).

Source: FedWatch Tool

The shift in narrative and mounting concerns of financial instability in the US, pushed USD/JPY below prior support (now resistance) at the 200-day MA (moving average). A break of the rising wedge formation and below the 135.000 psychological level has allowed sellers to continue to drive the downtrend. This has forced the major currency to the 50-day MA, now holding as support at 132.400.

Although the repricing of the macro-environment has been the primary driver of action, a break of key technical levels could assist in guiding the next move.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement providing resistance at 133.05, a hold above this level opens the door for 135.00. However, if there is a more pessimism surrounding the fragility of the US banking system, a break below the 50-day MA may fuel a move toward the 130.00 mark.

USD/JPY Client Sentiment

USD/JPY:Retail trader data shows 46.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707