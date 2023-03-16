USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
EUR/USD Supported by Hawkish ECB Rate Hike Chatter
2023-03-15 08:45:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Crude Oil Prices Sink to 15-month Low on Rising Supply, Elevated Fear
2023-03-15 17:30:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Struggles to Maintain Momentum Below the $1900 Handle
2023-03-15 10:30:49
Gold and Silver Outlook: SVB Collapse Pushes Retail Traders to Boost Downside Bets
2023-03-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

US Dollar, Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Outlook:

  • USD/JPY dips lower as rate expectations take a more dovish tone.
  • US Dollar struggles to gain traction while yields remain strained.
  • JPY holds of to safe-haven appeal but remains vulnerable to the Fed’s narrative.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/JPY continues lower on banking jitters and lower rate expectations

The safe-haven appeal of the Japanese Yen has recently bolstered demand for the currency, forcing USD/JPY lower. After the collapse of SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), fears of contagion and a potential banking crisis in the United States spread through markets.

Related articles: Japanese Yen Forecast: SVB Fallout Uncertainty to Weigh on USD/JPY

As US authorities rushed in to assure clients that all deposits would be guaranteed by the Fed and the US Treasury, the probability of a 50-basis point rate hike faltered. With the FOMC meeting scheduled for next week, markets are now expecting the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates by 25bps (0.25%).

image1.png

Source: FedWatch Tool

The shift in narrative and mounting concerns of financial instability in the US, pushed USD/JPY below prior support (now resistance) at the 200-day MA (moving average). A break of the rising wedge formation and below the 135.000 psychological level has allowed sellers to continue to drive the downtrend. This has forced the major currency to the 50-day MA, now holding as support at 132.400.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

Although the repricing of the macro-environment has been the primary driver of action, a break of key technical levels could assist in guiding the next move.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement providing resistance at 133.05, a hold above this level opens the door for 135.00. However, if there is a more pessimism surrounding the fragility of the US banking system, a break below the 50-day MA may fuel a move toward the 130.00 mark.

USD/JPY Client Sentiment

image3.png

USD/JPY:Retail trader data shows 46.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.14 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current USD/JPY price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Edges North after Solid Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Edges North after Solid Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?
2023-03-16 01:00:00
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
EUR/USD Craters on Banking Sector Woes ahead of ECB. Will the Doves Prevail?
2023-03-15 19:35:00
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
UK Spring Statement: Hunt, OBR Forecast the UK Will Avoid a Recession
2023-03-15 14:19:03
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 16, 2023