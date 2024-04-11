USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Setups Ahead of the ECB
2024-04-10 14:48:06
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Israeli Troops Withdraw from the South, Peace Talks Underway
2024-04-08 11:04:00
Brent Crude Prices Hit $90 as Geopolitical Tensions Flare up
2024-04-05 12:05:12
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow, CAC40 and Nikkei 225 Begin to Push Higher
2024-04-09 10:00:28
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Hang Seng Look to Push Higher
2024-04-04 10:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides
2024-04-10 12:59:20
Gold Rally Continues, US Inflation Data the Next Obstacle to Clear
2024-04-10 08:07:24
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook & Sentiment Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2024-04-09 19:45:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 21, 2024 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2024-04-09 12:23:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels
2024-04-11 08:06:47
US Dollar Soars after US CPI Data; USD/JPY Stages Bullish Breakout. What Now?
2024-04-10 20:30:00
More View More
USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels

USD/JPY Outlook: Hot US Inflation Propels USD/JPY to Worrying Levels

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

  • Dollar response to hot CPI data sends USD/JPY higher
  • USD/JPY enters a danger zone as the FX intervention threat looms
  • Dollar yen breaks 152.00 and enters overbought territory
  • Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Japanese Yen Q2 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar:
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Dollar Response to Hot CPI Data Sends USD/JPY Higher

The disconnect between the dollar and US yields in recent trading sessions presented an opportunity for USD bulls to bridge the gap if inflationary pressures showed up in the March CPI report. Indeed, US CPI beat consensus estimates across the board with headline and core inflation surpassing expectations on both the year-on-year as well as month-on-month readings.

In the buildup to the data, US 10 and 2-year treasury yields had been rising steadily while the US dollar – via the US dollar basket (DXY) – was experiencing a decline. In response to the inflation data, US yields shot up even more, compelling the dollar to follow suit, resulting in a higher USD/JPY price. The chart below highlights the move in USD/JPY and the increasing yield differential between the US and Japan which is helping to drive the carry trade.

USD/JPY Daily Chart with the US/Japan 10-year yield differential

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

USD/JPY Enters a Danger Zone as the FX Intervention Threat Looms

With USD/JPY around 153.00, both the finance minister and deputy finance minister issued their displeasure at the unfavourable volatility associated with the yen’s recent decline. The messages echoed what we have heard before however, the finance minister Mr Suzuki addressed the levels of 152.00 and 153.00 when explaining it is not the level of dollar yen that is in focus, rather the background that has led to the weakness. Nevertheless, USDJPY trades above the prior intervention level (152.00) and appears to hold comfortably around 153.00.

The chart below provides context for the pair, charting a new path at such elevated levels. The blue and red rectangles have been used as guides based on the average price move exhibited over the last two quarters. The potential upside target appears unrealistic as the finance ministry and BoJ are likely to intervene well before prices get that high, while the downside level may come into play should FX intervention be deployed to strengthen the yen amid the prospect of another rate cut from the BoJ later this year. One thing that continues to work against the yen is the fact that the carry trade is still very appealing, borrowing yen at low interest rates to invest in the higher-yielding USD. Additionally, given strong economic, jobs and inflation data, the Fed is likely to consider fewer rate cuts this year and potentially deciding to hold rates at current levels.

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The dollar yen pair is one of the most liquid, most highly trades pairs in the word. It has strong links to international trade and is well known for facilitating the 'carry trade' . Find out more by reading the DailyFX guide below:

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Breaks 152.00 and Enters Overbought Territory

USD/JPY held the overnight level, around 153.00 as the pair enters overbought territory. Before the bullish catalyst, the pair had traded within a narrow range beneath the 152.00 marker. The risk-to-reward ratio of a bullish continuation appears highly unfavourable at such elevated levels. Keep an eye out for communication suggesting the BoJ/finance ministry has contacted banks looking for FX quotes – if the prior intervention playbook can be used.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Soars after US CPI Data; USD/JPY Stages Bullish Breakout. What Now?
US Dollar Soars after US CPI Data; USD/JPY Stages Bullish Breakout. What Now?
2024-04-10 20:30:00
Trading Emerging Market Forex Pairs - USD/MXN, USD/BRL, USD/ZAR, USD/INR, USD/CNH
Trading Emerging Market Forex Pairs - USD/MXN, USD/BRL, USD/ZAR, USD/INR, USD/CNH
2024-04-10 19:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Setups Ahead of the ECB
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Setups Ahead of the ECB
2024-04-10 14:48:06
US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides
US Inflation Jumps, Rate Cut Expectations Pared Back Sharply, Gold Slides
2024-04-10 12:59:20
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 49m
Last updated: Apr 11, 2024