 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaks Out, SPX, Nasdaq Break Down After FOMC
2022-11-02 20:20:50
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
2022-11-02 12:08:04
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Holds Above 50-Day SMA to Eye October High
2022-11-02 21:30:15
Crude Oil Price Primed for Explosive Move
2022-11-02 13:00:24
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC
2022-11-03 07:59:10
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Ahead of the Fed
2022-11-02 14:20:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Report in Focus as Traders Digest FOMC
2022-11-03 03:00:00
Gold Prices Hold Nascent Uptrend As Markets Look To Fed
2022-11-02 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Recovery to Face Fed, BoE, NFP
2022-11-02 15:30:17
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and USDJPY: Where To After the Fed’s Hawkish Whiplash?
2022-11-03 04:00:50
Japanese Yen Rolls Around Against US Dollar as Rally Stalls. Will USD/JPY go Higher?
2022-11-03 02:00:00
More View More
USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC

USD Forecast: DXY Pushes Upper Bounds of Key Technical Pattern Post-FOMC

Warren Venketas, Analyst

U.S. DOLLAR ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Higher terminal rate > less aggressive rate hikes.
  • U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI in focus.
  • Falling wedge breakout potential on daily chart.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Dollar Index’s (DXY) rallied after last nights Federal Reserve interest rate decision bringing the Fed funds target rate to 3.75-4% after the 75bps increase. Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced the Fed’s intention to stamp out entrenched inflationary pressures while mentioning that the size of future hikes will likely be reduced but at a higher end point. This higher ‘end point’ is what surprised markets somewhat as pre-announcement, money markets had the peak around 5% in May 2023 which has now increased to 5.133% as of this morning – see table below.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

The continued rate hikes (albeit less aggressive) will not bode well for Emerging Market (EM) currencies as their traditional carry trade appeal will be diminished with most of these economies unable to keep up with the pace of rate hikes in the U.S..

Later today, ISM services PMI for October is due which is the primary driver of the U.S. economy. After Monday’s manufacturing print, a services beat would likely add additional upside support for the greenback. Prior to FOMC, ADP employment figures surprised higher heightening the importance of Friday’s NFP release.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

U.S. DOLLAR INDEX DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily DXY chart shows bulls testing the developing falling wedge chart pattern (yellow) after surpassing the psychological 112.00 handle. A confirmation daily candle close above wedge resistance could spark a extended run up to subsequent resistance zones – highly dependent on fundamental economic data (NFP on Friday).

shows bears defending the 76.4% Fibonacci (taken from July 2001 high to March 2008 low) level at 109.37. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows signs of bearish divergence suggesting an impending reversal. This could fall in line with a hawkish ECB rate decision on Thursday but longer-term it is difficult to see a buck of the enduring upward trend.

Resistance levels:

  • 113.69 – recent swing high
  • Wedge resistance (yellow)

Support levels:

  • 112.00
  • 20-day EMA (purple)
  • 111.00

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD to Track 50-Day SMA amid Failure to Test October High
AUD/USD to Track 50-Day SMA amid Failure to Test October High
2022-11-03 01:00:05
Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp and Alters Guidance; US Dollar Outlook Post-FOMC
Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp and Alters Guidance; US Dollar Outlook Post-FOMC
2022-11-02 18:10:00
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
EUR/USD Outlook: 0.9850 Support Holds Firm as Markets Await Clarity
2022-11-02 12:08:04
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
The US Dollar (USD) is Primed For Action with November’s Fed Decision Imminent
2022-11-02 09:53:06
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Bearish
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100