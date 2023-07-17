USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
2023-07-17 11:00:40
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI and Brent Start Week on the Back Foot as Chinese GDP Underwhelms
2023-07-17 07:58:45
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Face Technical Hurdles. Where to Next?
2023-07-13 11:56:56
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Rise after US CPI data
2023-07-13 09:30:24
All eyes on US CPI ahead, with mixed session in Asia: DJIA, USD/JPY, NZD/USD
2023-07-12 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gives Up Some Gains as the US Dollar Steadies. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-07-17 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, S&P 500 Break Out as USD Tanks; Tesla Earnings Eyed
2023-07-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Finds Traction While China GDP Misses Estimates. Where to for USD?
2023-07-17 06:00:00
USD/JPY Edges Up After Bruising Week, Japanese Yields Rise
2023-07-14 12:00:36
More View More
USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold

USD/CNH, Copper Outlook: Worrisome Chinese Data Takes Hold

Richard Snow, Strategist
What's on this page

USD/CNH, Copper News and Analysis

  • Worse than expected Chinese data confirms reopening challenges
  • USD/CNH: Dollar selloff provides bulls with potential re-entry into bullish trend
  • Copper: Worrying Chinese data sends copper sharply lower
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts foresee for USD in Q3
Get My Guide

Worse Than Expected Chinese Data Confirms Reopening Challenges

The Chinese economy grew by 6.5% in Q2 compared to the same period last year when China was still experiencing targeted lockdowns which had hamstrung the local economy. The 6.3% figure fell short of the 7.3% forecast as China attempts to reach the government’s rather conservative target of “around 5%” GDP growth for the year.

It wasn’t all bad news as industrial production for June picked up much faster than projected and quarter on quarter GDP growth is headed in the right direction even if progress is slow.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

USD/CNH Technical Levels to Look out for

USD/CNH has experienced a healthy retracement, heading lower from the high at the end of June. Markets now price in a lower US terminal rate after core CPI printed well below estimate (4.8% vs 5%). The print is significant because core CPI had proven extremely stubborn, trading between 5.4% and 5.7% for months before may’s print of 5.3% had markets vary that the print might be a one off. It would appear that disinflation is the new base case in the US, seeing the dollar trade sharply lower.

Prices remain above the 200 day moving average with todays price action on track to reveal a morning star formation – typically a bullish formation.

USD/CNH Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Richard Snow
Uncover some of the top trading opportunities in Q3
Get My Guide

Copper Prices Under Pressure After Chinese Data Fails to Impress

Copper prices appeared to continue the longer-term downtrend on Monday. Trading sharply lower after the disappointing Chinese data. The recent USD selloff brought with it higher metal prices – rising above the 200 simple moving average and even closing above the 8650 zone of resistance briefly.

The stochastic indicator has ventured into overbought territory before turning sharply lower, now testing 8442 – the prior low in March and April. More importantly, the 200 SMA is the most immediate level of support. With fundamental data trending lower in China, the appetite for copper may come under pressure. China consumes over 50% of global copper.

Copper Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Quiz
Find out what type of trader you are
Start Quiz

@RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK CPI Preview – Will Rapid Price Growth Finally Abate?​​​
UK CPI Preview – Will Rapid Price Growth Finally Abate?​​​
2023-07-17 14:00:46
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Rally May Stall Ahead of UK Inflation Data
2023-07-17 12:30:14
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
EUR/USD Holding Firm Above 1.1200, EUR/GBP Toys With 20-Day Moving Average
2023-07-17 11:00:40
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After China GDP; How Much More Downside in AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After China GDP; How Much More Downside in AUD/USD?
2023-07-17 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023
USD/CNH
Last updated: Jul 17, 2023