USD/CAD Price Forecast: Greenback Extends Losses as Loonie Gains

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Bounce off Support as Bank Jitters Ease
2023-03-27 12:41:40
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000
2023-03-28 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Greenback Extends Losses as Loonie Gains

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Greenback Extends Losses as Loonie Gains

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/CAD Outlook:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/CAD Breaks Support as the Senate Banking Committee Scrutinizes US Regulations

USD/CAD has fallen below the tight range of support and resistance, that formed around 1.365 earlier today. After breaking below the prior level of support, the rebound in oil prices stalled, muting the Canadian Dollar.

Although the takeover deal between First Citizens Bank and SVB temporarily calmed fears over the stability of the banking sector, regional and smaller banks remain a concern. This comes at a time when regulatory officials from the Federal Reserve, Federal Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Treasury Department are forced to testify before the congressional committee.

While US authorities and the FDIC have committed to providing liquidity to larger financial institutions, there is still uncertainty around how other lenders have been impacted by recent events.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

As market participants continue to price in developments in the fundamental backdrop, the US Dollar has failed to regain confidence against its major counterparts.

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading below another key level of technical significance, holding around 1.365. With a zone of confluency forming between 1.3600 and 1.370, the narrow range remains critical for the short and medium-term move.

At DailyFX, we have a dedicated support and resistance page showing areas of support and resistance for popular markets

After a steep drop from the March high, the 1.3700 psychological level (coinciding with the 20-day MA) provided temporary support before stepping in as resistance, which currently remains intact.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

If bears manage to gain traction and break support, a retest of 1.3600 is possible, with the next level of Fibonacci support (78.6% retracement of the 2011 – 2016 move) coming into play at 1.356.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Consumer Confidence Rebounds Unexpectedly, but Fails to Boost US dollar
US Consumer Confidence Rebounds Unexpectedly, but Fails to Boost US dollar
2023-03-28 15:10:00
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
AUD/USD Rises on Positive Retail Sales Data, CPI Ahead
AUD/USD Rises on Positive Retail Sales Data, CPI Ahead
2023-03-28 08:00:09
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 28, 2023