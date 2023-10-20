USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls Lack Conviction Above the 1.3700 Handle

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
2023-10-20 04:30:00
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Set for Second Weekly Advance as Tensions Ramp Up
2023-10-20 11:09:26
Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls
2023-10-19 16:00:49
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Investors Seek Out Golds Safety
2023-10-20 07:57:07
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
2023-10-20 04:30:00
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Scoping 150 Plus as US Dollar Consolidates. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-20 01:00:00
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls Lack Conviction Above the 1.3700 Handle

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls Lack Conviction Above the 1.3700 Handle

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

  • USDCAD is Intriguing at Present as the Loonie and USD Cancel Each Other Out Facilitating a Period of Consolidation
  • Canadian Retail Sales Stagnate Despite an Upward Revision to Last Months Print.
  • The Drop in Canadian Inflation Data and Stagnating Retail Sales Point to a Hold from the BoC Next Week.
  • To Learn More About Price Action,Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Series.

Read More: The Bank of Canada: A Trader’s Guide

USDCAD price action continues to frustrate and confuse market participants as the usually trending pair has remained relatively rangebound for the past two weeks. The pair has struggled to break out of the 1.3570-1.3780 mark (most recent high and low) as the stronger Dollar has kept the bulls interested. The higher oil price seems to be helping the loonie and keeping USDCAD from advancing beyond the 1.3700 level for now.

Are you just starting your Trading Journey? Fear Not, DailyFX has you covered with the best tips and tricks for beginner traders. Download the Free Guide Below!!

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

CANADIAN RETAIL SALES DATA AND BANK OF CANADA

Canadian Retail Sales appeared to stagnate is September while the August print was revised from a previous -0.3% to a print 0f -0.1%. The August retail turnover however should be taken with a pinch of salt given the port strikes in British Columbia. 12% of surveyors reported lower business activity because of issues with supply chain logistics caused by the strikes.

image1.png

Source: Statistics Canada

A positive for the Bank of Canada (BoC) as Canadian inflation slowed down in September despite the increase in fuel prices. The Core and Headline rate coming in below expectation and will certainly help given the pessimistic tone we heard recently from Deputy Governor Vincent. The inflation release and stagnation in Retail Sales should surely mean a pause from the BoC at next week meeting. Markets participants are currently pricing in an 84.1 chance that rates will be held steady and just a 15.9% chance of a 25bps hike. The BoC meeting is scheduled for next week Wednesday, October 25 at 14h00 GMT.

image2.png

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS USDCAD

USDCAD failed in its attempts to pierce through the 1.3700 resistance area. This is the second failed attempt in the last two weeks, the previous of which fell just short around the 1.36920 mark.

At the moment it really is a tug of war between USD and CAD bulls which seem to be canceling each other out. On the surface it does appear the USD is a more attractive proposition but given the current climate the CAD has been able to hold its own. The CAD is largely deriding its strength from higher oil prices, as the drop in inflation and stagnation in retail sales should’ve have aided the bulls in facilitating a break above the 1.3700 mark.

In other words, the longer there is concern about escalation in the Middle East the US Dollar and Oil prices are likely to remain supported. This in turn could mean more rangebound price action for USDCAD. An improvement in sentiment however could be just what the Doctor ordered for CAD bulls to look at a push toward the 1.3500 mark and potentially lower.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 1.3625
  • 1.3579
  • 1.3500

Resistance levels:

  • 1.3700
  • 1.3780
  • 1.3900

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a look at the IG client sentiment data and we can see that retail traders are currently net SHORT with 67% of Traders holding short positions.

For Tips and Tricks on How to use Client Sentiment Data, Get Your Free Guide Below

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -9% -4%
Weekly 2% 1% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Investors Seek Out Golds Safety
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Investors Seek Out Golds Safety
2023-10-20 07:57:07
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
US Dollar Outlook After Powell: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD Price Action
2023-10-20 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Scoping 150 Plus as US Dollar Consolidates. Higher USD/JPY?
Japanese Yen Scoping 150 Plus as US Dollar Consolidates. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-20 01:00:00
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
Clock icon 29m
Last updated: Oct 20, 2023