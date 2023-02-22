US Dollar Rallies as Fed Minutes Point to More Hikes amid Upside Inflation Risks

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jan 20, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,362.50.
2023-02-21 16:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Path of Least Resistance May Be Lower on Real Yields Woes
2023-02-22 16:40:00
Gold and Silver Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD at Risk as Retail Traders Go Long
2023-02-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
USD/JPY Catapults Higher as Rally in Bond Yields Boosts US Dollar’s Appeal
2023-02-21 18:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Rallies as Fed Minutes Point to More Hikes amid Upside Inflation Risks

US Dollar Rallies as Fed Minutes Point to More Hikes amid Upside Inflation Risks

Diego Colman, Strategist

FED MINUTES & US DOLLAR:

  • U.S. dollar extends gains after Fed minutes show unwavering commitment to a hawkish tightening cycle
  • Policymakers admit that there is more work to be done in terms of monetary tightening to cool price pressures in the economy amid upside inflation risks
  • Yields retrace their decline after the FOMC minutes cross the wires
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price Outlook - Path of Least Resistance May Be Lower on Real Yields Woes

The Federal Reserve released today the minutes from its January 31/February 1 meeting when the institution raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75%. The minutes didn’t offer any new hawkish bombshells, but reinforced recent guidance that there is more work to do in terms of monetary tightening to bring inflation back to the central bank’s 2% target.

According to the summarized record of the proceedings, most FOMC participants supported downshifting the pace of interest rate increases, though some officials favored more front-loaded measures.

On inflation, policymakers noted that CPI readings have moderated, but also acknowledged that risks are biased to the upside and that the process of restoring price stability will take some time and require more hikes, especially as labor market tightness continues to exert upward pressure on wages.

Focusing on activity, the account of the two-day meeting showed that some participants saw an elevated prospect of recession in 2023 and that the balance of risks to the economic outlook is skewed to the downside. Despite this assessment, the overwhelming consensus among officials appears to be that the central bank’s job is not yet done.

Immediately after the minutes were released, bond yields pared their intraday decline and edged higher, boosting the U.S. dollar, with the DXY index up about 0.34% near two-week highs at the time of writing.

These moves in the FX and fixed-income markets could be reinforced in the coming days as traders come to terms with the fact that the Fed will stay the current course at all costs. For monetary policy, this means that the terminal rate could settle around 5.375% this summer and remain there for some time until there is sufficient evidence that inflationary forces are subsiding on a sustained basis.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR INDEX (5-MINUTE CHART)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

US DOLLAR INDEX, TREASURY YIELDS & FED FUNDS FUTURES CHART

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated with medium confidence

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
EUR/USD Susceptible to Further Losses Below the 1.0665 Level
2023-02-22 10:30:14
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
New Zealand Dollar Skips a Beat after RBNZ Hike. Where to for NZD/USD?
New Zealand Dollar Skips a Beat after RBNZ Hike. Where to for NZD/USD?
2023-02-22 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 22, 2023